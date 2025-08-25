GALLERY: Soccer vs. University of Conneticut

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, the Texas A&M women’s soccer team bested the UConn Huskies 2-1 in a home matchup at Ellis Field. With a goal in the 86th minute by sophomore forward Taylor Jernigan (24), the Aggies claimed yet another late-game lead and victory. The Aggies go on the road to rematch Denver University on August 28 before returning to Ellis Field on August 31 against Lafayette.
Texas A&M forward Savannah Hutchins (25) and UConn defender Kelly Monaco (13) chase after the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Middle Fielder Trinity Buchanan (16) prevents Uconn Middle Fielder Maree-Anne Van Doesburg (2) from continuing contact with the ball during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)
Texas A&M midfielder Kat Campbell (8) and UConn defender Kaitlyn Richins go up for a corner during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Holly Storer (21) shoots with UConn midfielder Abbey Merchant (16) and UConn forward Lina Dantes (33) behind during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
UConn forward Alayna Taylor (14) dribbles while chased by Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton (17) during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Kennedy Clark (10) shoots while UConn defenders Kaitlyn Richins (9) and Ines Nourani (32) attempt to block during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Texas A&M midfielder Leah Pirro (26) takes a penalty kick while UConn forwards Alexandra Taylor (27) and Lina Dantes (33) block during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
