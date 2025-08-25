The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Soccer vs. University of Conneticut

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, the Texas A&M women’s soccer team bested the UConn Huskies 2-1 in a home matchup at Ellis Field. With a goal in the 86th minute by sophomore forward Taylor Jernigan (24), the Aggies claimed yet another late-game lead and victory. The Aggies go on the road to rematch Denver University on August 28 before returning to Ellis Field on August 31 against Lafayette.
Sarthak Dalal and Anna Haley
August 25, 2025

  • UConn Middle Fielder Taylor Jenkins (6) prevents Texas A&M Forward Leah Diaz (20) from ball contact during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M forward Savannah Hutchins (25) and UConn defender Kelly Monaco (13) chase after the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M Defender Mia Scranton (17) head butts the ball during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Leah Diaz (20) kicks the ball during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Holly Storer (21) celebrates during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Soccer players celebrate on the sideline during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Defender Bella Yakel (4) kicks the ball during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Defender Bella Yakel (4) kicks the ball during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Middle Fielder Trinity Buchanan (16) prevents Uconn Middle Fielder Maree-Anne Van Doesburg (2) from continuing contact with the ball during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Savannah Hutchins (25) battles with UConn Defender Kelly Monaco (13) during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Defender Hattie Patterson (14) leads the ball down the field during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Defender Hattie Patterson (14) steals the ball from UConn Forward Alayna Taylor (14) during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M midfielder Kat Campbell (8) and UConn defender Kaitlyn Richins go up for a corner during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Holly Storer (21) shoots with UConn midfielder Abbey Merchant (16) and UConn forward Lina Dantes (33) behind during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • UConn forward Alayna Taylor (14) dribbles while chased by Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton (17) during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Kennedy Clark (10) shoots while UConn defenders Kaitlyn Richins (9) and Ines Nourani (32) attempt to block during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M midfielder Leah Pirro (26) takes a penalty kick while UConn forwards Alexandra Taylor (27) and Lina Dantes (33) block during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Bailey Cate (6) reacts to missed goal during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • UConn forward Alexandra Taylor (27) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz (20) dribbles while chased by UConn defender Kaitlyn Richins during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) goes for a header during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M defender Riley Crooks passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M Forward Kennedy Clark (10) endures an injury during during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Taylor Jernigan (24) celebrates during during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Taylor Jernigan (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M forward Taylor Jernigan and Texas A&M defender Bella James react during Texas A&M’s game against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M Forward Taylor Jernigan (24) celebrates during Texas A&M soccer’s match against UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Taylor Jernigan (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during Texas A&M vs. UConn at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley
