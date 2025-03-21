Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Softball vs. Alabama

Texas A&M Softball secures the win during SEC play against Alabama, 5-4 at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Saturday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m.
Rocio Salgado
March 21, 2025

  • Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) reacts to securing the win during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies huddle during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) reacts after hitting a home-run during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder KK Dement (16) catches the ball at second base during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Grace Sparks (32) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react before Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Sidne Peters (2) reacts to the crowd before Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) react after a home-run during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) attempts to tag Alabama outfielder Larissa Preuitt (11) out at second base during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kelsey Mathis (99) slides onto home base during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Alabama players react to a homerun during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) swings at a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) and Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) react during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) runs to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) and infielder Amari Harper (13) react to a home-run hit by infielder Mya Perez (24) during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91), Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) and Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) stand in the outfield while a play is reviewed by officials during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) begins to throw the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Grace Sparks (32) and Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) stand in the pitching circle during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
