GALLERY: Softball vs. Alabama
Texas A&M Softball secures the win during SEC play against Alabama, 5-4 at Davis Diamond on Friday, March 21, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against Alabama at Davis Diamond on Saturday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m.
March 21, 2025
