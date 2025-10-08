GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Kentucky
Texas A&M Volleyball faced Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2025. The Aggies fell to the Wildcats in a tough 5-set battle.
October 8, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$5730
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover