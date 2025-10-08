The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M Volleyball faced Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2025. The Aggies fell to the Wildcats in a tough 5-set battle.
Anna Haley and Rocio Salgado
October 8, 2025

  • Senior opposite Logan Lednicky (9) runs out during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) runs out during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior outside hitter Lexi Guinn (5) warms up during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior opposite Logan Lednicky (9) ties her shoe laces during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Freshman outside hitter Taryn Morris (6) warms up during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior libero Ava Underwood (12) sits in disappointment during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Freshman defensive specialist Addi Applegate (2) passes the ball during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Freshman defensive specialist Addi Applegate (2) passes the ball during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A man in the crowd throws a gig ‘em during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Freshman defensive specialist Addi Applegate (2) passes the ball during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Sophomore outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) warms up during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Senior opposite Logan Lednicky (9) spikes the ball during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) passes the ball over the net during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Senior opposite Logan Lednicky (9) dives for the ball during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Teammates unite during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior libero Ava Underwood (12) digs the ball during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) serves the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The student section roars during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Students put up a “Gig’ Em” during a set point during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Freshman defensive specialist Addi Applegate (2) celebrates during Texas A&M Volleyball’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Oct. 8, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M setter Maddie Waak (16) sets the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) and middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) attempt to block a ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) serves the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M libero Tatum Thomas (3) saves the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) serves the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after a point during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s Volleyball game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
