‘This is another year of powerful student media leaders’

Texas A&M Student Media is proud to announce its incoming leaders for the upcoming fall semester.

The Battalion Editor-in-Chief: Ian Curtis

Former managing editor of The Battalion Student Newspaper, journalism junior Ian Curtis, will assume the position of editor-in-chief this August.

Curtis has been with The Battalion for two years. From starting as a sports writer to climbing up the ranks landing a position as editor-in-chief, Curtis has significantly contributed to the publication.

During the 2025 spring semester, Curtis received four awards from Associated Collegiate Press in addition to four awards from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association for his contributions as a writer.

“I’ve always been someone who enjoys telling stories and a job that allows me to tell people’s stories who, you know, stories aren’t getting told,” Curtis said. “People whose stories deserve to be told and to be able to lead and direct in that, especially when we are in such a unique position as a student media outlet, is something I really enjoy.”

But his contributions as a writer aren’t the only way he has impacted the publication.

“Ian is approachable, incredibly well-rounded as a college journalist and has a unique ability to bring a team together and bring out the best in the staffers around him,” student advisor Spencer O’Daniel said.

Curtis’ experience in leadership has led the publication to new heights, leaving its leaders and advisor confident in his abilities.

“I applied for the editor-in-chief position because having been in leadership, I’d seen what it takes,” Curtis said. “I knew I had what it takes, but it was also an opportunity to be able to position the outlet and the publication for the future and kind of an opportunity to direct The Battalion to where it needs to be in this moment of being that student voice and being able to be kind of that journalistic presence in an era that really needs it.”

The Aggieland Editor-in-Chief: Kaylee Jenkins

Former lead designer of The Aggieland Yearbook, animal science senior Kaylee Jenkins will assume the position of the publication’s editor-in-chief this fall.

This will be Jenkins’ third year with The Aggieland but her experience and knowledge of yearbook extends beyond her contributions to the publication. Jenkins contributed to her high school yearbook, even serving as editor-in-chief her senior year.

Jenkins expressed that she is honored to be named The Aggieland’s editor-in-chief for her final year.

“I am most excited to work toward having The Aggieland thrive and become more well known on campus, from making new friendships in the office to promoting our project to the student body,” Jenkins said.

Her time as lead designer has well-equipped Jenkins for the leadership role in one of A&M’s oldest traditions. The Aggieland is important to her because she believes it serves as a time capsule of memories and stories for students to reflect on, contributing to her excitement in the new role.

“Kaylee has quietly been a key leader and one of the most dependable staffers in our entire program,” O’Daniel said. “ … Her consistency and knowledge of what it takes to put together an award-winning yearbook will serve her well next year.”

Maroon Life Editor-in-Chief: Sydnei Miles

Former managing editor of Maroon Life, communications senior Sydnei Miles will assume the position of editor-in-chief this August.

Miles’ journey in student media began in 2022 as a life & arts writer, before she was promoted to Life & Arts Editor in January of 2024. Last year she took on the role of managing editor for Maroon Life in addition to contributing to The Battalion’s social media desk.

“I have been a contributing writer while I was a writer at The Battalion, but nothing compares to being a part of the leadership team at Maroon Life, and I’m so excited to see what this year brings,” Miles said.

Maroon Life became a stand-alone publication in Fall of 2024 after being a conjoined publication with The Battalion. Miles expressed her excitement to build off of the foundation that has been established this year as the magazine will continue to grow through its designs, storytelling, photography and more.

“Maroon Life… is a creative outlet for our staff, but more importantly, it caters to Aggies and gives them diverse perspectives on many different topics like sports, culture, lifestyle and more,” Miles said. “Our magazine helps amplify student voices and reflects the unique experience of being an Aggie.”

Miles looks forward to leading Maroon Life as the publication continues to diversify and grow.

“I look forward to seeing how our new leadership team contributes their talents to our magazine,” Miles said. “Our leadership team this year is double the size that we started with last year, and I can’t wait to see the new ideas and talents they bring.”

Student Media Business Manager: Hayden Arevalo

Returning, for the third year in a row, supply chain management senior Hayden Arevalo will resume his position as business manager.

The 2024 College Media Business Association Managers Operations Manager of the Year has significantly contributed to the success of student media through his work as business manager. From advertising to leading the desk, Arevalo has made significant contributions to the business production of student media.



Student Media leadership as a whole

The incoming editors are strong leaders that have showcased tenacity and dedication to their respective publications. According to O’Daniel, this year’s editors will strongly head the publications and drive them to excellence.

“This is another year of powerful student media leaders down the board for Texas A&M Student Media,” O’Daniel said. “Your publications will impact the campus and community with the caliber of top leadership within your program — I expect another step forward for the program that’s already one of the best collegiate student media outlets in the country.”





