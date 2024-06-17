Categories:

Enjoying the Destination

Destination Bryan and the Bryan downtown area offers shops, restaurants, and coffee breaks
Cara Hudson, Maroon Life Writer
June 17, 2024
Eats & Beats at Lake Walk features live music and food trucks for the perfect outdoor concert.
Eats & Beats at Lake Walk features live music and food trucks for the perfect outdoor concert.

For the history buffs, there’s a story to why Bryan and College Station are so closely intertwined. In 1871 when the Texas Legislature approved plans for an Agricultural and Mechanical College, there were a few cities that fought to have this new school on its land. Austin and Waco were among those fighting for the opportunity (this is where you hiss). But Harvey Mitchell (does the name ring a bell?) was determined to secure Brazos County as the site, and we’re grateful he did.

Just a 15-minute drive from campus, Downtown Bryan is home to rich history, tons of unique places to visit and is sure to have something for everyone.

Where to study

I’ve got a story for ya, Ags. Remember that big football stadium you know and love? It’s named after Edwin Kyle, and so is Polite Roasters at The Kyle House. The cozy coffee shop is open seven days a week and is located in the old residence of the namesake.

Harvest Coffee Bar has multiple locations around town, but the one in Downtown Bryan offers a view of Main Street that can’t be beat. 

If you prefer someplace off the beaten path, Lake Walk in Bryan is home to POV Coffee House that combines bright lighting, delicious coffee or tea and even plants and art for purchase. Despite being generally less crowded, Lake Walk is only a 10-minute drive from campus.

First Friday in Downtown Bryan where you can enjoy live music, shopping, and activities on the first Friday of each month.

Where to eat

All that studying is likely to work up an appetite, so be sure to try some of Bryan’s finest while in the area. Places like 3rd on Main Kitchen and Billy’s Grille & Bar have you covered for all three meals a day, serving dishes like wings, nachos, burgers or chicken fried steak. 

For date night, Mr. G’s Pizzeria could be the perfect option for a great atmosphere and even better pizza. Looking for a casual lunch spot? Zeitman’s Grocery Store has deli sandwiches that will have you coming back time and time again.

If none of that suits your fancy, you can never go wrong with a taco and burger spot. The Proudest Monkey has everything from specialty cocktails to “yuppy fries” you won’t want to miss.

The Local at Lake Walk is an outdoor market featuring artisans, producers, and musicians from across the Brazos Valley.


Where to shop

Whether you’re looking for something specific or just wanting to window shop, Downtown Bryan has all the bases covered. At Mad Cowboy Vintage & Goods, they tow the line between western wear and street style. Each piece is handpicked and the vintage T-shirt collection is pretty impressive. Complete your look with a custom fit and shaped hat from Catalena Hatters. Hit up all the vintage shops in the area like Corner of Time Antiques & Collectibles Mall, Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques and The Attic Antiques. If you’re looking for an outfit for Harry’s or to grow your hat collection, 6 Whiskey at Lake Walk has got your back for western apparel. 

Two places that offer unique pieces while giving back to the community can also be found in the area. The Bee Community is a storefront that allows local artisans to create and sell anything from candles and coffee mugs to T-shirts and jewelry. Beyond this, The Bee Community’s mission is to give those with disabilities the opportunity to work and create these items. Another shop that gives back is Stage Left Thrift Boutique, which allows customers to shop for one-of-a-kind items. The best part? All of the proceeds go to the Different Day Foundation, which serves as a safe haven for survivors of human trafficking.

What to do

So you need a break from the hustle and bustle of campus? Bryan hosts free events that cater to families and students alike. The most popular is First Friday in the streets of Downtown Bryan. On the first Friday of each month, live music, interactive activities and local vendors gather to offer a free night of entertainment and art. To make things even easier, there is a shuttle that runs straight from campus to the event, leaving no excuse to miss the festivities.

Lake Walk on bus route 47 next to The Stella Hotel where you’ll find greenspace, a coffee shop, shopping, and dining!

Spanning several venues along the streets of Downtown Bryan, the Hullabaloo Music Fest is back for the fourth year in a row. There will be a variety of genres so that rock and country fans alike will all have something to enjoy with headliners Paul Wall, Deep Blue Something and Infected Mushroom. All of the venues are within walking distance and there is free parking offered in marked spaces. The lineup will have artists for all different tastes, so make sure to get your tickets for Sunday, Sep. 1.

Make it a monthly tradition to head to Lake Walk on the third Tuesday of each month and shop from local artists. The Local at Lake Walk hosts an outdoor market with everything from handmade pottery to fresh-squeezed lemonade. Whether you need a gift for a friend or just want to walk around in the fresh air, The Local is an opportunity to shop local and meet the people that make this town great.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Battalion
$710
$3500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Features
Chriss Campussnownight 5
‘It turned out so beautiful’: Winter wonderland comes to Aggieland
A visitor feeds a goat at the Aggieland Safari on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Lillian Lopez/The Battalion)
The wild side of Aggieland
English junior and musician Jessica Pardede sits for a photo in The Battalion’s studio on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
This is Jessica Pardede
A&M's NMDP branch gets students to register to be potential stem-cell donors in Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
Saving lives, one stem cell at a time
The Queen of Aggieland Reveille X sits on the field during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Game day, the Rev way
(Left to right) Dance seniors Bailey and Lenzy Zettler pose for their dance at the PEAP Building on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
From the ground up
More in Life & Arts
Market
Welcome, Wellborn Market
Breakdancing Chriss 7
A free look into freestyle
The cosplay contest award-winners at AggieCon in the Rudder Forum on Feb. 3, 2024.
AggieCon 54: The celebration of fandom returns
Studnet Bonfire 15
Student Bonfire finally burns bright
Banana Bar Crawl
Students go bananas for Banana Bar Crawl
Aggies watch on as the stack burns bright at the student bonfire on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.
'The present belongs to the students': Undeterred, Student Bonfire presses forward
More in Magazine Digital Stories
Still sawing 'em off
Still sawing 'em off
Hearts Divided
Hearts Divided
Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) celebrates making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
The story of Scourton
How to get ghosted in 10 days
How to get ghosted in 10 days
Don't sweat it
Don't sweat it
Party of one
Party of one
Donate to The Battalion
$710
$3500
Contributed
Our Goal