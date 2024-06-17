Enjoying the Destination

Editor’s note: This article is sponsored content. Photos were provided by Visit Bryan.



For the history buffs, there’s a story to why Bryan and College Station are so closely intertwined. In 1871 when the Texas Legislature approved plans for an Agricultural and Mechanical College, there were a few cities that fought to have this new school on its land. Austin and Waco were among those fighting for the opportunity (this is where you hiss). But Harvey Mitchell (does the name ring a bell?) was determined to secure Brazos County as the site, and we’re grateful he did.

Just a 15-minute drive from campus, Downtown Bryan is home to rich history, tons of unique places to visit and is sure to have something for everyone.

Where to study

I’ve got a story for ya, Ags. Remember that big football stadium you know and love? It’s named after Edwin Kyle, and so is Polite Roasters at The Kyle House. The cozy coffee shop is open seven days a week and is located in the old residence of the namesake.



Harvest Coffee Bar has multiple locations around town, but the one in Downtown Bryan offers a view of Main Street that can’t be beat.

If you prefer someplace off the beaten path, Lake Walk in Bryan is home to POV Coffee House that combines bright lighting, delicious coffee or tea and even plants and art for purchase. Despite being generally less crowded, Lake Walk is only a 10-minute drive from campus.

Where to eat

All that studying is likely to work up an appetite, so be sure to try some of Bryan’s finest while in the area. Places like 3rd on Main Kitchen and Billy’s Grille & Bar have you covered for all three meals a day, serving dishes like wings, nachos, burgers or chicken fried steak.

For date night, Mr. G’s Pizzeria could be the perfect option for a great atmosphere and even better pizza. Looking for a casual lunch spot? Zeitman’s Grocery Store has deli sandwiches that will have you coming back time and time again.

If none of that suits your fancy, you can never go wrong with a taco and burger spot. The Proudest Monkey has everything from specialty cocktails to “yuppy fries” you won’t want to miss.



Where to shop

Whether you’re looking for something specific or just wanting to window shop, Downtown Bryan has all the bases covered. At Mad Cowboy Vintage & Goods, they tow the line between western wear and street style. Each piece is handpicked and the vintage T-shirt collection is pretty impressive. Complete your look with a custom fit and shaped hat from Catalena Hatters. Hit up all the vintage shops in the area like Corner of Time Antiques & Collectibles Mall, Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques and The Attic Antiques. If you’re looking for an outfit for Harry’s or to grow your hat collection, 6 Whiskey at Lake Walk has got your back for western apparel.

Two places that offer unique pieces while giving back to the community can also be found in the area. The Bee Community is a storefront that allows local artisans to create and sell anything from candles and coffee mugs to T-shirts and jewelry. Beyond this, The Bee Community’s mission is to give those with disabilities the opportunity to work and create these items. Another shop that gives back is Stage Left Thrift Boutique, which allows customers to shop for one-of-a-kind items. The best part? All of the proceeds go to the Different Day Foundation, which serves as a safe haven for survivors of human trafficking.

What to do

So you need a break from the hustle and bustle of campus? Bryan hosts free events that cater to families and students alike. The most popular is First Friday in the streets of Downtown Bryan. On the first Friday of each month, live music, interactive activities and local vendors gather to offer a free night of entertainment and art. To make things even easier, there is a shuttle that runs straight from campus to the event, leaving no excuse to miss the festivities.

Spanning several venues along the streets of Downtown Bryan, the Hullabaloo Music Fest is back for the fourth year in a row. There will be a variety of genres so that rock and country fans alike will all have something to enjoy with headliners Paul Wall, Deep Blue Something and Infected Mushroom. All of the venues are within walking distance and there is free parking offered in marked spaces. The lineup will have artists for all different tastes, so make sure to get your tickets for Sunday, Sep. 1.

Make it a monthly tradition to head to Lake Walk on the third Tuesday of each month and shop from local artists. The Local at Lake Walk hosts an outdoor market with everything from handmade pottery to fresh-squeezed lemonade. Whether you need a gift for a friend or just want to walk around in the fresh air, The Local is an opportunity to shop local and meet the people that make this town great.