Living parent free

While most students can relate to the dreaded decision between on-campus and off-campus living, for many it’s not a question at all. Commuters, students who drive a sizable distance to campus from their home, form a whole new category of university livelihood, as they continue to live with their parents while entering a new stage of their lives.

Although currently living in an apartment off-campus, telecommunication sophomore Marcella Deer spent her freshman year commuting from her childhood home.

“It was just easier,” Deer said. “I didn’t have to move anything out; it was really nice.”

Deer felt that her financial constraints limited her in the housing market, making commuting the most effective option.

“I think it’s the money for most people,” Deer said. “I couldn’t afford a dorm and at the time apartments just weren’t feasible for me. Since I was going to go to A&M anyways it made sense to stay at home.”

Psychology senior Alis Flores had a similar story, having stayed at home to save money all four years of college. As a student interested in pursuing a post-doctorate, she also felt that it was the wisest decision to succeed in the future.

“I [had] family so I never felt lonely or anything,” Flores said. “And I could provide childcare for my niece and my nephew.”

These family relations are a big factor when it comes to deciding to move out or not, as strong family ties may push students to remain in their childhood neighborhoods.

“It depends on the relationship with your family,” Deer said. “Just as you’re sprouting as a young college student, you don’t want to be having conflicts with your family because no one is going to understand.”

This lack of understanding with their peers can be difficult for commuters, as their day-to-day-lives aren’t the ‘typical college experience.’ Psychology senior Shirin Sattarova said her friends didn’t understand the effort it took to get to campus.

“I made a lot of friends with people who would not commute,” Sattarova said. “So they would ask to hang out at random times during the day when I would already be gone from campus.”

As a student who commuted all four years, Sattarova was dependent on other people driving her to and from campus, causing scheduling conflicts. This not only initially made it difficult to maintain friendships, but also be involved on campus.

Sattarova said that over time it became easier, as she encouraged herself to stay on campus longer and embrace her new lifestyle. This not only allowed her to become more connected to campus, but also provided academic benefits.

“I was also getting a lot more work done on campus than I was at home,” Sattarova said. “I would have really long gaps between my classes, and instead of coming home and then going back … I would work on campus in-between. So, when I actually did come home at the end of the day, I could relax and hang out with friends.”

For those that do decide to commute, students recommended taking the bus if available, as it reduces the complications caused by the complicated parking situation on campus.

“I had to park in Lot 100,” Deer said, recalling how she had to arrive extremely early for any chance at a spot. “You’re leaving an hour and a half before your class starts, so it’s just insane.”

Flores said it was useful to have a bus stop only five minutes from her house, as she could better organize her schedule, and only had to depend on others to drive her a short distance, as opposed to the full commute.

“I also didn’t have to worry about paying for parking or any of that,” Flores said.

Sattarova said that she wished she had taken the time to slow down and adapt earlier, as she is now a lot more fulfilled. Having branched out her last two years and made more connections, she now finds ways to form her schedule to attend night meetings and join new organizations.

“I would tell myself to stay on campus all day long,” Sattarova said. “There was no need for me to rush back to my house.”

Regardless, commuters felt content with their decision, and urged those currently deciding on their living situation to make the choice that is best for them.

“If people want the typical college experience, live on campus,” Flores said. “But if you’re not opposed to not getting the full experience, then living at home is fine.”

Just like university living, each commuter has their own experiences and ways to adapt.

“Do the best with what you got,” Deer said. “It may not look like everyone else’s experiences, but it’s yours and you have the choice to make it what you want it.”