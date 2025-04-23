GALLERY: Charlie Kirk, Dean Withers, and Parker

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk visited Texas A&M in a tabling session on Rudder Plaza followed by an indoor speaking event at Rudder Auditorium. In addition to Charlie, Unfuck America founders Dean Withers and Parker also visited Texas A&M campus, seeking to counter Charlie Kirk’s efforts ideologically. The duo began by attempting to engage Charlie Kirk in arguement before holding two smaller speaking events around campus, first in Aggie Park and then in Rudder Plaza, during Kirk’s Rudder Auditorium event.
Democratic social media personality Dean Withers debates with an attendee in the line to get into Charlie Kirk’s American Comeback Tour at Military Walk on April 22, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)
A man wears a hat with the words “The Unfuck America Tour” as he applauds Democratic social media personality Dean Withers’ appearance in the line to get into Charlie Kirk’s American Comeback Comeback Tour at Military Walk on April 22, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)
Senior political science major and TAMU’s TPUSA chapter president Dylan Seiter during Charlie Kirk’s “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A student wears a Make America Great Again hat with Donald Trump’s presidential terms embroidered on the side that was given out at “The American Comeback” tour held at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Jenna Isbel/The Battalion)
A man on the Unfuck America Tour’s social media team livestreams Democratic social media personality Dean Withers’ debate with an attendee at Rudder Plaza on April 22, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)
