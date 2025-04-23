GALLERY: Charlie Kirk, Dean Withers, and Parker

Mastss
On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk visited Texas A&M in a tabling session on Rudder Plaza followed by an indoor speaking event at Rudder Auditorium. In addition to Charlie, Unfuck America founders Dean Withers and Parker also visited Texas A&M campus, seeking to counter Charlie Kirk’s efforts ideologically. The duo began by attempting to engage Charlie Kirk in arguement before holding two smaller speaking events around campus, first in Aggie Park and then in Rudder Plaza, during Kirk’s Rudder Auditorium event.
Adriano Espinosa, Jackson Stanley, Ashely Bautista, Jenna Isbell, and Nicholas Gutteridge
April 23, 2025

  • Charlie Kirk throws hats into the crowd during Charlie Kirk’s table debate as part of the American Comeback tourin Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Charlie Kirk throws hats into the crowd during Charlie Kirk’s table debate as part of the American Comeback tourin Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Charlie Kirk responds to a student’s question during Charlie Kirk’s table debate in Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A large crowd gathers during Charlie Kirk’s table debate in Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A sign asking if anyone in the crowd has dissenting opinions during Charlie Kirk’s table debate in Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Charlie Kirk speaks to students during Charlie Kirk’s table debate in Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A student protesting with a sign during Charlie Kirk’s table debate in Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Student with the American flag in his backpack while he listens to debate during the Unfuck America Tour at Aggie Park’s Wood Stage on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Dean Withers speaks to audience during the Unfuck America Tour at Aggie Park’s Wood Stage on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Students listen to debate during the Unfuck America Tour at Aggie Park’s Wood Stage on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Dean Withers speaks with attendee in the line to get into Charlie Kirk’s Comeback Tour at Rudder Plaza on April 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Attendees in line to get into Charlie Kirk’s Comeback Tour at Rudder Plaza on April 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Dean Withers speaks to audience in the line to get into Charlie Kirk’s Comeback Tour at Rudder Plaza on April 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Democratic social media personality Dean Withers debates with an attendee in the line to get into Charlie Kirk’s American Comeback Tour at Military Walk on April 22, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • A man wears a hat with the words “The Unfuck America Tour” as he applauds Democratic social media personality Dean Withers’ appearance in the line to get into Charlie Kirk’s American Comeback Comeback Tour at Military Walk on April 22, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • Charlie Kirk’s “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior political science major and TAMU’s TPUSA chapter president Dylan Seiter during Charlie Kirk’s “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • TPUSA correspondent Jobob enters Rudder auditorium during Charlie Kirk’s “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A student wears a Make America Great Again hat with Donald Trump’s presidential terms embroidered on the side that was given out at “The American Comeback” tour held at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Jenna Isbel/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell

  • TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk enters during his “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk points at his polo logo during “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk throws hats into the audience during “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Wednesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell

  • TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk watches the audience “saw varsity’s horns off” during “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk gestures a “gig ‘em” during “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk responds to a question during “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A local resident asks a question during “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Numerous attendees lined up to ask Charlie Kirk questions during “The American Comeback” tour at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A man on the Unfuck America Tour’s social media team livestreams Democratic social media personality Dean Withers’ debate with an attendee at Rudder Plaza on April 22, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • Democratic social media personality Dean Withers debates an attendee at Rudder Plaza as part of his Unfuck America Tour on April 22, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • Democratic social media personality Parker records the crowd during a demonstration at Rudder Plaza on April 22, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge
