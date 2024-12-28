Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
GALLERY: Football vs. USC (SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl)

Texas A&M football ended their 2024 campaign with a 35-31 loss to USC at the SRS Distribution Las Vegas bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Chris Swann
December 28, 2024

  • Allegiant Stadium before Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • A fan dressed as Elvis watches the Aggies warm up before Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back BJ Mayes (20) tackles USC wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) reacts after forcing a defensive stop during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M tight end Tre Watson (84) is tackled out of bounds by USC safety Bryson Shaw (27) during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) catches a 7-yard pass for a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) reacts with Texas A&M running back Preston Landis (34) after catching a 7 yard touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) is tackled in the open field by multiple Aggie defenders during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC safety Kamari Ramsey (7) runs to the USC end zone after making an interception during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) catches a 40-yard pass during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) reacts after making a 40 yard reception during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles downfield during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC safety Akili Arnold (0) makes an interception off a tipped pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) stiff arms USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back BJ Mayes (20) breaks up a pass intended for USC tight end Walker Lyons (85) during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 28-yard pass during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC running back Bryan Jackson (21) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) makes an interception off a pass intended USC wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) for during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M running back Ruben Owens (4) breaks a tackle off USC defensive tackle Kobe Pepe (94) during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) makes a 33-yard reception during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) drops a pass in the end zone during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) reacts after a 19 yard rushing touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • A fan reacts as USC drives down the field during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) catches an 8-yard pass for the game winning touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) reacts after scoring the the game winning touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) reacts after scoring the the game winning touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) bobbles the ball on a hail mary during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggies walk back to the locker room after Texas A&M’s loss against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (8) poses with the MVP trophy during the trophy ceremony following USC’s win against Texas A&M at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • USC head coach Lincoln Riley raises the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl trophy during the trophy following USC’s win against Texas A&M at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • A Trojan coaching staffer holds a child as confetti drops during the trophy ceremony following USC’s win against Texas A&M at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
About the Contributor
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
