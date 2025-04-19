The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85

GALLERY: Texas A&M 2025 Maroon & White Spring Football Game

The Texas A&M Football Team held their annual Maroon & White Spring Football Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The White team won 19-7, with standout performances from K.C. Concepcion, Marco Jones, and Rueben Owens. The team looks to begin their season strong against UTSA on Aug. 30, 2025.
Adriano Espinosa, Laura McClintock, and Trinity Hindman
April 19, 2025

  • Tight end Chase Burton (85) catches a pass before Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Yell leaders gather at the north end zone during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)

    Photo by Laura McClintock

  • The White team runs onto Kyle Field before Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) daps a fan up before Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Runningback A.J. Dinota (41) reacts to a punt return during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Wide receiver Mario Kraver and defensive back Jordan Shaw (8) battle for an airborne ball during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Linebacker Scooby Williams (0) reaches for a dropped ball during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Wide receiver Chase Burton (85) fights linebacker Jordan Lockhart (54) for an intercepted ball during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Defensive back Will Lee III (4) prays on the goal line before Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Wide receiver T.K. Norman (18) catches a pass during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A&M Alum player Von Miller during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A&M alumni player Jeff Fuller (8) scores a touchdown in the Aggie Legends halftime game during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)

    Photo by Laura McClintock

  • A&M alum player Kendrick Rogers (13) catches the ball in the end zone while A&M alum player Eazy Nwachukwu (7) defends in the Texas Legends Halftime Game during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • A&M alum player Jorvorskie Lane (11) celebrates a touchdown in the Texas Legends Halftime Game during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • A&M alum player Jorvorskie Lane (11) reacts to a surprise touchdown during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A&M Alum player Mike Evans during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Runningback Rueben Owens trips over defensive back Jordan Shaw (8) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman reacts to a touchdown catch during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Kicker Randy Bond (47) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Linebacker Kelvion Riggins carries the ball after 4 downs during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Runningback Tiger Riden steps over defensive back Julian Humphrey (6) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Defensive back Dashawn Fillmore (26) pulls down running back Preston Landis (34) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)

    Photo by Laura McClintock

  • Wide receiver Izaiah Williams (0) jumps to catch the ball and scores a touchdown during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)

    Photo by Laura McClintock

  • Quarterback Marcel Reed (10) after a carry during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Linebacker Jordan Lockhartt (54) dives to grab wide receiver Mario Craver (1) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)

    Photo by Laura McClintock

  • Quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)

    Photo by Laura McClintock

  • Runningback E.J. Smith (22) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)

    Photo by Laura McClintock

  • Wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) falls on top of wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)

    Photo by Laura McClintock

  • Wide receiver K.C. Concepcion (7) reacts to a catch during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs downfield as defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) tackles during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Defensive back Will Lee III (4) celebrates during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Wide receiver Izaiah Williams (0) attempts a catch while defensive back Julian Humphrey (6) defends during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Wide receiver Mario Craver (1) looks toward the sideline during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Defensive lineman DJ Hicks (5), defensive lineman Sam M’Pemba (92) and defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) listen to the defensive coach during a timeout during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball past defensive back Myles Davis (29) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Quarterback Miles O’neill (16) looks for an open receiver during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Defensive back Adonyss Currie (20) celebrates with linebacker Aiden Herrera (46) and defensive back Bravion Rogers (19) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Wide receiver Kade Stewart (89) sings the Aggie War Hymn after Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Linebacker Taurean York (21) chants during the War Hymn after Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Quarterback Marcel Reed (10) chants the War Hymn during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Football Photos
Lgc 2120 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Texas A&M Football Pro Day 2025
Texas A&amp;M defensive back BJ Mayes (20) breaks up a pass intended for USC tight end Walker Lyons (85) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. USC (SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl)
Texas A&amp;M Aggies wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) catches a pass during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. Missouri
The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band performs at halftime of Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. Arkansas
Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) prepares to throw the ball during the Texas A&amp;M and the Bowling Green football game at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept 21, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/ The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. Bowling Green
Texas A&amp;M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) makes a catch during Texas A&amp;M’s game against McNeese State at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. McNeese State
More in Multimedia
Wten georgia crop 27
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia, SEC Champions
Mgolf crop 5
GALLERY: Men's Golf Aggie Invitational
Bsb south carolina crop 3
GALLERY: Baseball vs. South Carolina
Hands off! protest
GALLERY: "Hands Off!" Protest
Chilifest crop 22
GALLERY: Chilifest 2025
Arma0631 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Baseball vs. UIW
More in Photo Galleries
03 30 2025 batt sized2 18
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Kentucky
Rocios sbvs.lmu 12
GALLERY: Softball vs. LMU
Mten usc crop (14 of 32)
GALLERY: Men's Tennis vs. South Carolina
Screenshot 2025 03 24 at 12.30.14 pm
GALLERY: Holi 2025
Arma1724 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor
Img 5765
GALLERY: The Big Event 2025
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal