GALLERY: Texas A&M 2025 Maroon & White Spring Football Game
The Texas A&M Football Team held their annual Maroon & White Spring Football Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The White team won 19-7, with standout performances from K.C. Concepcion, Marco Jones, and Rueben Owens. The team looks to begin their season strong against UTSA on Aug. 30, 2025.
Wide receiver Mario Kraver and defensive back Jordan Shaw (8) battle for an airborne ball during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Wide receiver Chase Burton (85) fights linebacker Jordan Lockhart (54) for an intercepted ball during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A&M alumni player Jeff Fuller (8) scores a touchdown in the Aggie Legends halftime game during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)
A&M alum player Kendrick Rogers (13) catches the ball in the end zone while A&M alum player Eazy Nwachukwu (7) defends in the Texas Legends Halftime Game during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
A&M alum player Jorvorskie Lane (11) celebrates a touchdown in the Texas Legends Halftime Game during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) falls on top of wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Laura McClintock/The Battalion)
Wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs downfield as defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) tackles during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Wide receiver Izaiah Williams (0) attempts a catch while defensive back Julian Humphrey (6) defends during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Defensive lineman DJ Hicks (5), defensive lineman Sam M’Pemba (92) and defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) listen to the defensive coach during a timeout during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball past defensive back Myles Davis (29) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Defensive back Adonyss Currie (20) celebrates with linebacker Aiden Herrera (46) and defensive back Bravion Rogers (19) during Texas A&M’s 2025 Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
