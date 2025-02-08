GALLERY: Indoor Track & Field Charlie Thomas Invitational
Texas A&M Track & Field competed at the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track from Friday, Feb. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 9, 2024. The Maroon and White’s next meet will be the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships starting Thursday, Feb. 27 at 4:45 p.m.
Senior Ja’Qualon Scott looks to the scoreboard after finishing the men’s 60m hurdles on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Chastain crosses the finish line during the women’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Sophomore Shewaye Johnson and Junior Nicole Chastain react after finishing the women’s 5000m finals during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Sophomore Shewaye Johnson shakes hands with Rice freshman Daphne Mayer after finishing the women’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Sophomore Noah Willows turns the corner during the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Sophomore Hunter Jackson crosses the finish line for the final lap of the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Sophomore Noah Willows turns the corner during the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Sophomore Shewaye John and Junior Nicole Chastain watch a race during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)
Sophomoe Noah Willows crosses the finish line during the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Senior Latasha Smith crosses the finish line during the women’s 200m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Senior Latasha SMith reacts after finishing the women’s 200m finals during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Senior Cutler Zamzow and sophomore Omarion Ferguson approach the finish line during the men’s 200m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Junior Blake Harris leaps a hurdle during the men’s heptathlon 60m hurdles on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Jaiya Covington looks to the scoreboard during the final meters of the women’s 60m hurdles on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Ja’Qualon Scott calms himself before the men’s 60m hurdles on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Ja’Qualon Scott accelerates out of the blocks during the men’s 60m hurdles on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Sophomores Ondrej Gajdos and Diego Heredia compete in the men’s one mile on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Sophomore Jaden Harris lands in the sand pit during the men’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Winny Bii reaches for the sand during the women’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Winny Bii lands in the sand during the women’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Sophomore Alyssa Rodriguez leaps toward the pit during the women’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Jade Johnson leaps toward the pit during the women’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Ava Riche pulls herself above the bar during the women’s pole vault on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Sam Whitmarsh and seniors Kimar Farquharson and Caden Norris compete during the men’s 800m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Sophomore Abbigail Hirth leaps over the bar during the women’s high jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Freshman Jesse Imemba leaps over the bar during the men’s high jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Senior Heather Abadie, the current school record holder, competes during the women’s pole vault on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
