InH.L.Advertising Promo
GALLERY: Indoor Track & Field Charlie Thomas Invitational

Texas A&M Track & Field competed at the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track from Friday, Feb. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 9, 2024. The Maroon and White’s next meet will be the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships starting Thursday, Feb. 27 at 4:45 p.m.
Trinity Hindman, Chris Swann, and Micah Richter
February 8, 2025

  • Graduate Student Devante Mount jumps during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Senior Ja’Qualon Scott looks to the scoreboard after finishing the men’s 60m hurdles on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Junoir Khybah Dawson jumps during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Junior Nicole Chastain crosses the finish line during the women’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Junoir Khybah Dawson jumps during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Sophomore Shewaye Johnson and Junior Nicole Chastain react after finishing the women’s 5000m finals during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Sophomore Shewaye Johnson shakes hands with Rice freshman Daphne Mayer after finishing the women’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Sophomores Noah Willows and Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles run during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Senior Mason Mangum jumps during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Sophomore Noah Willows leads during the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Sophomore Noah Willows runs during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Sophomore Noah Willows turns the corner during the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Sophomore Hunter Jackson runs during the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Sophomore Hunter Jackson crosses the finish line for the final lap of the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Sophomore Noah Willows turns the corner during the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Sophomore Shewaye John and Junior Nicole Chastain watch a race during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Sophomoe Noah Willows crosses the finish line during the men’s 5000m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Junoir Khybah Dawson jumps during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Freshman Yierra Fleming waits for her race to start during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • The starting pistol is fired during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
    '

  • Senior Latasha Smith prepares to start the women’s 200m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Senior Latasha Smith crosses the finish line during the women’s 200m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Senior Latasha SMith reacts after finishing the women’s 200m finals during day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Senior Cutler Zamzow and sophomore Omarion Ferguson approach the finish line during the men’s 200m finals on day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Junior Blake Harris leaps a hurdle during the men’s heptathlon 60m hurdles on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Camryn Dickson leads the women’s 60m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior Bria Bullard competes during the women’s 60m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior Bria Bullard celebrates after the women’s 60m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Keanu Jones reacts after the men’s 60m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior DeVante Mount competes during the men’s 60m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Jaiya Covington looks to the scoreboard during the final meters of the women’s 60m hurdles on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Ja’Qualon Scott calms himself before the men’s 60m hurdles on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Ja’Qualon Scott accelerates out of the blocks during the men’s 60m hurdles on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Sophomores Ondrej Gajdos and Diego Heredia compete in the men’s one mile on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior Elise Smoot competes during the women’s one mile on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Sophomore Ondrej Gajdos competes in the men’s one mile on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Sophomore Jaden Harris lands in the sand pit during the men’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Winny Bii reaches for the sand during the women’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Winny Bii lands in the sand during the women’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Sophomore Alyssa Rodriguez leaps toward the pit during the women’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Sophomore Jaden Harris competes during the men’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior Jermaisha Arnold competes during the women’s 400m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior Kennedy Wade leaves the blocks during the women’s 400m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Jade Johnson leaps toward the pit during the women’s triple jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Sophomore Carlie Weiser competes during the women’s shot put on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Ava Riche pulls herself above the bar during the women’s pole vault on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Sam Whitmarsh and seniors Kimar Farquharson and Caden Norris compete during the men’s 800m on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Sophomore Abbigail Hirth leaps over the bar during the women’s high jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Freshman Jesse Imemba reacts during the men’s high jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior Carter Bajoit clears a bar during the men’s high jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Freshman Jesse Imemba leaps over the bar during the men’s high jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior Carter Bajoit reacts during the men’s high jump on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Senior Heather Abadie, the current school record holder, competes during the women’s pole vault on day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '
