GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Western Michigan

Texas A&M picked up their second win of the season after beating Western Michigan 86-38 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Aggies travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to face the Mountaineers on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.
Kelii Horvath and Trinity Hindman
November 10, 2024

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Widener leads the crowd in the Aggie War Hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor speaks to Western Michigan head coach Shane Clipfell before Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) high fives her teammates before Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) jumps up for the tip-off during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) goes up for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and Texas A&M gaurd Sole Williams (15) get ready for the next play during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) grabs a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) grabs a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) shoots a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) shoots a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) gets helped up by multiple Aggies during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) celebrate during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) leaps above defenders Western Michigan guard Megan Wagner (11) and Western Michigan forward Sarah Rekowski (25) during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) goes up for a contested layup during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) shoots a free throw in the final minutes of Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) keeps the ball from defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) fights for a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) jumps for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) strides past defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) looks for an open teammate during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) leaps up for a two point shot during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) strides ahead of Western Michigan guard Hannah Spitzley (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) dribbles past a defender during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) looks toward the goal as Western Michigan guard Marina Asensio (1) defends during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) and Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) wrestle for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Junior Yell Leader Kyler Fife leads the crowd in the Aggie War Hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Aggies sing the Aggie War Hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Students sing along to the Aggie War Hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) shoots for three during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) looks back at the referee as opponents from Western Michigan help her up during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) yells to her teammates during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) drives down the court during Texas A&M’s game against Western Michigan at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '
