GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Western Michigan
Texas A&M picked up their second win of the season after beating Western Michigan 86-38 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Aggies travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to face the Mountaineers on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.
November 10, 2024
0
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Trinity Hindman, Photographer
Trinity is a freshman engineering major from Aledo, TX. Trinity serves as a photographer for the Battalion and is expected to graduate in May 2028.