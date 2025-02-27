Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

New bill would prohibit on-campus election voting

If passed, HB 3144 would prevent officials from making the Memorial Student Center a voting location
Hilani Quinones, Senior News Reporter
February 27, 2025
Photo by Abdurahman Azeez
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

State Rep. Carrie Isaac (R-37) has introduced a bill to the Texas House of Representatives that would remove voting locations from state public schools and universities. If passed, it would prohibit the voting location normally located in the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M. 

The Memorial Student Center, or MSC, is the only voting location available at A&M’s campus. But under House Bill 3144, officials would be unable to designate it as a polling place unless the entire university is closed for voting as well. 

In 2022, the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court removed the site as an early voting location for that year’s midterm elections, forcing those who wanted to vote at the MSC to wait until Election Day. Some waited more than an hour to cast their ballot, with over 200 voters in line after 7 p.m. on election night.  

The MSC was reinstated in 2023 after community members, including students and advocacy group representatives, pushed for it at Commissioners Court meetings. It was also available for the general election in November 2024. 

Isaac previously filed House Bill 2390 in the 88th Legislature two years ago, which also banned polling locations on college campuses. The bill died in committee soon after. According to KBTX, Brazos County Election Commissioner Trudy Hancock said the county will work to implement new voting locations closer to campus if the bill passes.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Wise Officers With Speakers
Women in STEM: Success stories at A&M
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Lt. Gen James W. Bierman chosen as 47th commandant
Sbpdebate Swannc 2
Student body president candidate launches text campaign
Lieutenant Colonel Tyson Voelkel, Class of 1996, speaks at Muster in Reed Arena on Friday, April 21, 2023.
The candidates for chancellor, explained
Chancellor John Sharp during a Board of Regents meeting discussing the appointmet of interim dean Mark Welsh and discussion of a McElroy settlement on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in the Memorial Student Center.
Regents to potentially appoint new chancellor
Sbpdebate Swannc 10
Student body president debate displays candidates’ platforms, plans
More in Featured
Aggiegame.zoey
‘She’s a boss mom’
Texas A&amp;M defensive linemen Nic Scourton (11) and Shemar Stewart (4) react after a defensive stop during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Aggies on the clock in Indy
Img 4997
Thrift Station: Aggieland’s latest vintage shop
Bsbvscalpolygm1 Swannc 4
A&M loses sophomore third baseman Gavin Grahovac to season-ending surgery
Tennis Texas (2 Of 1)
‘This is one for the ages’: A&M rallies to capture first SEC victory of the season against Texas
Cwis3135
Heavy rain, heavy bats: A&M braves poor weather in 4-3 come-from-behind victory
More in News
Screenshot 2025 02 27 135322
Spiriting into space: A&M to have exclusive, permanent presence on International Space Station
Sbpdebate Swannc 5
Student body president candidates: who they are
Texas A&amp;M University System Chancellor John Sharp attends the Class of 1972 50-year reunion in Kyle Field on April 20, 2022.
Understanding the role of chancellor
The Texas A&amp;M University 2023 Physics &amp; Engineering Festival on April 1, 2023.
Annual Physics and Engineering Festival lineup revealed
Faculty Senate Meeting
State senator files bill to eliminate faculty senate
President of the United States Donald Trump speaks with supporters at a Make America Great Again campaign rally at International Air Response Hangar at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, AZ.
Trump’s tariffs, explained
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal