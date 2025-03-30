Guest Contribution: The curse of the second verse

It’s time to start a conversation about a revered Aggie tradition that finally needs to be changed. No, it’s not Midnight Yell, mugging down or even Bonfire — I know how precious so many traditions are. Please be a Good Ag and hear me out.

Imagine how awkward it would be if every time you went on a date with someone, that person brought up their ex. Even if it had nothing to do with you, they’d find a way to keep bringing them up. Annoying, right?

We, as Aggie Faithful, have been doing the exact same thing for as long as I can remember — and I’m Class of 1984. It has to do with the Aggie War Hymn and the fact that we bring up our ex: that school up the road in Austin. All. The. Time.

No matter our opponent, no matter the sport, no matter if it’s just us gathering together for non-sports reasons, we always make it a point to bring up our ex. We always have to “saw Varsity’s horn off.” And that’s what needs to change.

Perhaps you’re one of the many who don’t know the section of the Aggie War Hymn that we sing is actually the second verse. I’d also surmise that the vast majority of Aggies, past and present, don’t know the first verse — likely, it’s only known by the Singing Cadets. You’re not to blame; this generational lack of knowledge predates you. But you can be the ones that enact this woefully overdue update.

For those unaware, here’s the entire song:

First Verse

All hail to dear old Texas A&M

Rally around Maroon and White

Good luck to dear old Texas Aggies

They are the boys who show the real old fight

That good old Aggie spirit thrills us

And makes us yell and yell and yell

So let’s fight for dear old Texas A&M

We’re going to beat you all to

Chig-gar-roo-gar-rem

Chig-gar-roo-gar-rem

Rough Tough! Real Stuff! Texas A&M!

Second Verse

Good-bye to Texas university

So long to the Orange and the White

Good luck to dear old Texas Aggies

They are the boys that show the real old fight

“The eyes of Texas are upon you . . .”

That is the song they sing so well

So good-bye to Texas university

We’re going to beat you all to

Chig-gar-roo-gar-rem

Chig-gar-roo-gar-rem

Rough Tough! Real Stuff! Texas A&M!

Now is a great time for such a change given the inclusion of the Longhorns into the Southeastern Conference. We finally have the chance to sing the second verse with meaning and purpose — but only when the opponent is the team in “orange and white,” with “horns” to be sawed and whose faithful sing “The Eyes of Texas.”

Those should be the only times when the second verse is sung. For every other event, and every other opponent, let’s get back to singing the first verse.

Let me be clear: Making this change will be no small thing. It will take a commitment from top to bottom along with a robust awareness campaign. Incoming freshmen will be taught the first verse at Fish Camp. Old Ags might need lyrics on video screens and a wallet card with the first verse. But it can be done. And it’s the right thing to do.

Lest you think that this old Ag must have been a “two percenter” who doesn’t truly understand Aggie Traditions, I can proudly state that I was as diehard as they come during my time in Aggieland. As a dedicated sports fan, a founding member of the Aggie Men’s Club and a proud part of groups like Town Hall, Fish Camp and The Big Event, I very much bleed maroon.

In closing, Ags, I sincerely hope that you agree with me: Now is the time. It’s time to stop fixating on our ex. It’s up to you to decide. Let’s restore the first verse.

Daryl Davidson ’84 is a guest contributor to The Battalion.