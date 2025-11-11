Opinion: Hedonism is Hell on Earth

What is the meaning of life?

One ought to eventually confront this question with a prudent and carefully considerate mind. Perhaps for busy college students rushing from class to class — mentally occupied with exams or assignments — such a question has never crossed their minds.

However, there are many individuals among us who have already provided an answer they believe to be sufficient — possibly entirely subconsciously. That answer is to seek whatever feels good, and avoid that which feels bad.

To the philosophically inclined, it immediately becomes apparent that this is hedonism. The worldview of a hedonist is shaped by a calculus that works to avoid pain and maximize any pleasurable experience, including metaphysical experiences.

This ethos manifests in contemporary culture through fast fashion trends, hyperconsumerism, binge-watching, doomscrolling, situationships and substance abuse.

This type of lifestyle is not only destructive to society but is also personally harmful. In pursuit of instant gratification and a diverse wardrobe, Gen-Z has empowered companies like Shein, Temu and H&M to mass-manufacture cheaply constructed, synthetic clothing for online retail.

The trend isn’t limited to just apparel either. Demand for accessories and novelty items like the internet-viral Labubu has also increased recently, thanks to celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing.

These products are being manufactured by the same companies that have been accused of exploiting unethical labor, falsifying sustainability claims in “greenwashing” class-action lawsuits and distributing counterfeit-branded products.

The fast-fashion industry’s revenue has skyrocketed in recent years, and social media has been indubitably central to that growth. The truth is, our generation is chronically online, and we tend to spend an unhealthy amount of time consuming media, sometimes endlessly and aimlessly.

Equally pernicious is the compulsive-fanatic commitment to movies and TV shows, particularly when it distracts from important real-world obligations. It is incredibly easy to fall prey to the binge-watching trap, where watching just one episode or a single movie transforms into a chronic addiction.

Again, this behavior is fueled by the egoistic, hedonistic urge to generate dopamine without serious consideration of the consequences.

It is the very same motivation behind “hookup culture” that pervades universities throughout the country. A common trend among Gen-Z students is participation in situationships — which enable people to satisfy their need for emotional and physical connection without formalizing a relationship or committing to long-term, significant partnerships.

Indulging in hyperconsumeristic shopping sprees may contribute to terrible ecological crises and starting a situationship may erode the traditional model of relationships, but perhaps most detrimental to the health of our society is the normalization of alcoholism and recreational drug use.

Those guilty of drinking or smoking may believe that they pose little or no harm to themselves and others. They argue their behavior is justified because it serves their personal quest for euphoria, confidence and joy.

In reality, these habits have significant adverse effects on one’s health. Consuming weed — by far the most popular substance among Gen-Z — impairs memory, limits concentration, exacerbates anxiety, causes depression, interferes with hormones and may lead to addiction. Similarly, alcohol consumption worsens mental health conditions, impairs cognition and can reduce vitality significantly.

Moreover, this sort of self-destructive lifestyle is counterproductive to creating a stronger, more cohesive community. Civilization requires men and women of virtue to participate in certain strenuous activities, not because they are necessarily rewarding or enjoyable, but because the activities themselves are a moral responsibility.

It is time that we come to terms with this cold truth. Indeed, if we are to resolve any of the overarching problems that threaten the stability of our existence, it is imperative that we turn away from hedonism and rediscover the various classical philosophies which emphasize the value in suffering — because it accelerates personal growth — and the importance of reason, duty and affirmation of life.

Our lives are brief and fleeting. From ashes to ashes, from dust to dust. But we can make the most of it by grounding ourselves consciously in the present and walking down on path of authentic fulfillment, not the futile hedonic treadmill.

Aidan Zamany is a political science sophomore and opinion writer for The Battalion.