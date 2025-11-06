Opinion: Red carpets are starting to look like family reunions

To be honest, the entertainment industry is becoming its own nepo-baby dynasty.

Auditions are feeling more optional with every movie release. All you have to do is show up with a famous last name and boom. You’re the star of the next hit movie or getting a standing ovation for singing, “What are those, these are clothes.”

Hollywood, especially, has always had its fair share of favoritism, depending on how far your connection will span. But lately it feels like I’m watching a family reunion every time I see a clip of celebrities on a red carpet.

Nepotism is opening all the doors for people who fit within Hollywood’s family tree but slams it in the face of ordinary talent. From Blue Ivy Carter becoming the lead dancer on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” all the way to Robert Irwin cha-cha-ing his way onto “Dancing with the Stars,” it’s all just one big slap in the face.

Although Blue Ivy Carter is an undeniably talented dancer and has proven she can keep up despite her mother’s chaotic choreography, I draw the line at her getting the part as the voice of Kiara in Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” simply because Beyoncé was the voice actor for the character Nala in 2019. Starring in a blockbuster movie and performing in front of thousands of fans, all before she has even hit high school, just feels a bit rushed.

It’s giving the circle of nepotism, not really the circle of life.

“Dancing with the Stars” has also jumped on this trend recently with the appearance of Robert Irwin, the son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin. In the episode “Dedication Night,” Robert gave a heartwarming homage to his father prior to his contemporary routine with his mom, Terri Irwin, that had the whole audience swooning.

While it was very sweet, it also felt extremely tailored for emotional PR, almost like a ploy of vulnerability for the viewers. Nothing ensures ratings like a tragic family legacy. I understand audiences love nostalgia, but did they really have to make him dress in all khaki in the first episode? Where’s the originality?

On the other side of this, budding performers without Hollywood ancestry are struggling to make ends meet and are forced to work triple the amount to even consider acting school. The second a celebrity thinks their child would be good for the part, you can kiss that role goodbye.

Don’t even get me started on the Kardashians; they are in the Olympics when it comes to nepotism. In 2020, North West took the stage to “perform a remix,” which consisted of her yelling, “What are those? These are clothes.”

In the audience, Kim Kardashian was seen bawling like her daughter was the next musical prodigy, but the whole time, I was trying to figure out if this was a part of the concert or a comedy bit.

Artists are busking through town trying to make a living and finding it difficult to book gigs, while billionaire parents get to stand in stadiums and their children become a TikTok meme. The nonsense writes itself.

It makes sense on paper. Why wouldn’t a casting crew choose an A-list celebrity with a famous surname over someone they’ve never heard of before?

It’s guaranteed to get clicks, profitable and directors know of their experience. Almost no need to gamble anymore on whether your star will freeze when a camera is shoved in their face if they have the name “Hadid” or “Depp” — headlines just sell immediately.

The film industry’s obsession with keeping it in the family forms a massive invisible wall for just about anyone else. Motivation to pursue a career in acting has dwindled because the younger generation realizes that maintaining a consistent career is crucial in this economy.

An article from Backstage says, “as low as 2% of actors are able to make a living out of acting.” That number doesn’t add up to fair play; casting calls are about competing with entire dynasties in today’s world.

This cycle stifles creativity and gatekeeps new voices who could have the potential to outshine so many performers who lack creativity or have grown too far into their millennial side (e.g., Taylor Swift). Frankly, I’m bored with watching this cultural inbreeding ground we call entertainment. With every new album or movie containing the same names when the credits roll, it’s feeling more like laziness and less like legacy.

It’s time to stop pretending like nepotism has no harm. It’s not inspiring anymore; it’s just privilege wrapped up in designer clothes while the rest of us are left wondering when hard-working talent stopped being enough.

Aliyah Mims is a finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.