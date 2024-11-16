Satire: Anno Domini to Anno Donald

Nov. 5, 2024: To some, it was just another election day. Interesting and important, yes, but nothing spectacularly groundbreaking. But to me — and many others around the world — it was the beginning of a new millennium.

As I’m sure you’ve heard, Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, was projected to win the United States presidential election shortly after midnight on the sixth of November. Alongside this victory for President-elect Trump, however, came a moment of national reflection: We all were left to consider how he had come to win in the first place.

How could it be that a man who had nothing to do with politics was elected to the presidency of the most powerful nation in the world in 2016? How could it have happened that after losing the presidential election for a second term, that same man still won four years later, even after claiming that the entire election he lost was fraudulent, being indicted and convicted on 34 felony counts and almost being assassinated twice?

First, let’s start with the facts.

Everyone knows that Trump is the most consequential figure in American history. Forget about Washington, Lincoln, FDR or Reagan: this election was the life-or-death vote of American history. According to the right, if Trump wasn’t elected, Kamala Harris would have created a uniparty state by allowing illegal immigrants to vote and come in with unprecedented numbers. Under that view, Trump basically saved America.

And according to the left, Trump will gut the executive agencies, ban abortions nationwide and even end democracy. From that perspective, Trump is basically our version of an ultra-tyrannical Augustus Caesar.

So it really doesn’t matter who’s right. In any case, Trump is either going to save or destroy America. Those are the only two options, and the jury is still out on what is going to happen. That alone makes him historic.

Whichever view ends up being reflective of history, we might never live in the same country ever again. It’s not like any American president has ever done the things Trump might do, like (according to the left) send people to concentration camps, throw those who disagree with him in prison or — according to both the left and the right — severely curtail immigration and deport people.

So back to our original question: how did Trump come to such heights of power? I think it all comes down to one key factor: some kind of supernatural intervention.

I know that’s an audacious claim, but you can’t tell me that when Trump turned his head slightly to one side and avoided being shot in the head it was just a coincidence. Of course, whether you think that’s the work of an angel or a demon probably depends on your political ideology.

Whether or not the forces of good or evil are on his side, the last time someone as important as Donald Trump came into our world was in the year 0 A.D. You might have heard of him; his name is Jesus Christ. And like Trump, he shaped the world as it was and as it will continue to be for thousands of years.

Therefore, I am proposing a new dating system: instead of using B.C. (Before Christ) and A.D. (Anno Domini, or “the year of our Lord”), we should begin using B.D. and A.D. to mark the appearance of this new and revolutionary historic figure. To put it simply, “Before Donald” and “Anno Donald, or the year of our Donald.”

Here’s the best part: you don’t have to agree with me on any of this. Do you think the Romans thought Jesus was the Son of God? No, most of them did not. But the fact that he was not thought to be so by some ultimately was not enough to stop his impact on history. Donald Trump is coming for you, and he’s here to change America forever. Are you ready for Year 0 of The Donald?