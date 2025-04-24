Satire: My glorious feminist king

Boy, oh boy, where do I even begin?

LeBron, honey — my pookie bear. I have loved you ever since I first laid eyes on you. The way you drive into the paint and strike fear into your opponents’ eyes … your silky smooth touch around the rim and that gorgeous jumpshot.

I would do anything for you.

You’ve hit it from deep more than 2,500 times, pounded the paint every chance you had and sucked in defenses. You’re dripping in greatness, and I get delight from feeling your glory.

When I close my eyes at night, dreaming about the ways you’ve touched the basketball gives me a funny feeling inside — touching me in ways you can’t ever imagine. When you stare into the camera … boy, does it make me feel something. I’m so thankful that I get to live at the same time as you and breathe the same air.

Sometimes I get sad, but it never lasts long. Seeing you play the sport you’ve dominated for over 20 years just fills me to the brim with motivation. You were just a kid from Akron, Ohio, with a dream, yet you went to great heights, winning NBA championships with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and, most importantly, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

My sweet baby boy got a ring for his people right in his home state. It was breathtaking when you came back from 3-1 in the NBA Finals. Hearing my king exclaim, “CLEVELAND, THIS IS FOR YOU!” made me weep. You put down the “Akron Hammer” on everyone in sight, something I wish I could experience firsthand.

LeBron Raymone James Sr., you are “The Chosen One.”

However, there’s something I love more about you than what you’ve done for basketball. The way you’ve uplifted women has been beautiful, and more people should realize the contributions you’ve made.

You’ve promoted women’s sports, saying leagues like the WNBA should be celebrated just as much as others. In times like these, when people try to discredit the accomplishments of women, you elevate them to the same pedestal as men.

“It’s not all about males; it’s about equality.”

You also changed the focus of your nonprofit organization, “More Than a Vote,” to help advocate for women’s rights and reproductive rights. Giving leadership to WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike is something only kings like you do. You could’ve kept the leadership to yourself, but deciding to turn it over to a woman is exemplary.

When Kevin Gates disrespected your wife, Savannah, you stood up for her. You have never left her side, and having helped her become as successful as you shows your dedication to women. I want to have the relationship you have with your wife — what a precedent you’ve set for other men to strive towards.

LeBonBon, you’re an inspiration for everyone.

You must keep doing this. As much as people love seeing you play on the court, it’s imperative they also see you contribute to your community off the court, which is what you’ve done. You shouldn’t just “Shut up and dribble,” you should continue to do more than that.

I forever dread the day you will retire, but I know the plans you have after your basketball career are going to be great because of all you’re going to do for women. More celebrities should be like you — many want the wrong things in life, but you only care about helping others.

Not only have you changed the game of basketball, but you’ve changed the world for women and, most importantly, my world. We all know you’re getting older; one day you’re going to leave this world you’ve built behind, but you’re still going to be the GOAT — my GOAT.

Everyone should be supporting you in this year’s NBA playoffs. I can’t wait to see you dominate every team you play. As you begin your quest for your fifth ring, remember that you aren’t only playing for fans like me but for everyone whom you’ve advocated for. Your contributions towards women’s rights will always be remembered as much as your basketball career.

I love you pookie bear, my glorious feminist king, LeBron James.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.