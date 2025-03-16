A&M earns 4-seed in NCAA Tournament, will face 13-seed Yale in Denver

Texas A&M men’s basketball earned a 4-seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and will face the 13-seed Yale Bulldogs in Denver on Thursday, as announced during Sunday’s March Madness Selection Show. The Aggies were one of 14 Southeastern Conference teams selected and are making their third-straight March Madness appearance.

The winner of that matchup will play the winner of 5-seed Michigan and the Big West’s 12-seed UC San Diego on Saturday.

“There’s a crescendo and a buildup any time you’re playing in March Madness,” coach Buzz Williams said. “ … But any time you play, you want to win, whether it’s the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament or the MTE in Vegas, you want to win.”

Yale won the Ivy League regular season and tournament championships, earning the conference’s auto bid with a win over Cornell in the Ivy League tournament final on Sunday. The Bulldogs have a history of March Madness upsets, defeating 4-seed Auburn in last year’s tournament and 5-seed Baylor in 2016.

“For us, we have to stick to our foundation,” graduate forward Henry Coleman III said. “They’re a really good team, I watched a little bit of them today. But I think when we stick to us and don’t worry too much about the opponent, I think that’s when we’re our best.”

The 4-seed is A&M’s highest NCAA Tournament seed since 2016, when the Aggies earned a 3-seed and advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to 2-seed Oklahoma.

If the Maroon and White make it to the second weekend again this season, they will play in Atlanta and face either top overall seed Auburn, 16-seed Alabama State, 16-seed Saint Francis, 8-seed Louisville or 9-seed Creighton.

“There are a lot of teams that would love to be in March Madness,” Coleman said. “So I think for us, it’s a blessing. You’re so grateful for the opportunity, because like I said there’s so many teams that would love to be in your position. And so to see your name and your school called means a lot.”