A&M loses 3-0 to Kentucky, likely ending 2025 campaign

In its final home game of the 2025 season, Texas A&M soccer had its Southeastern Conference and NCAA Tournament dreams shredded by the Kentucky Wildcats, in a 3-0 defeat on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The opening minutes of the first half looked promising for the Aggies, whose SEC campaign has been wrought with inconsistency in all facets of the game. Four shots in the span of 10 minutes put constant pressure on the Wildcats’ defense as junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan used her physical game to edge the Maroon and White closer and closer to breaking through Wildcat freshman goalkeeper Megan Holland.

However, there would be no such luck in the first half for A&M, as time and again the pressure applied on the Kentucky goal was unable to find the back of the net in a game the Aggies needed to win for a chance to compete in the postseason.

With such dismal luck in generating offense, the Wildcats were able to turn the Aggies on their head and draw first blood. Just before the 40-minute mark, junior defender Grace Hoytink found herself with a corner kick and a plethora of options in the box.

Hoytink whipped the ball right onto the boot of redshirt sophomore D Katherine Truitt, who scored the Wildcats’ lone goal of the first half with a beautiful volley. Truitt’s goal would be the catalyst for handing the Aggies their fifth shutout loss of 2025.

Despite letting up a goal late in the first half, redshirt freshman GK Maysen Veronda continued to show promise as the future of A&M’s defense by racking up three saves while mitigating the damage Kentucky caused in the first half. However, the second half wound up being far more trouble to contain the Wildcats.

Even so, the offensive side of the ball for A&M continued to run dry as it had for the majority of the 2025 season. The Aggies scored over two goals only once in the entire campaign, coming in a 7-1 victory over Lafayette College on Aug. 31.

“If there’s one thing I can say about this group is that they do not quit,” coach G Guerrieri said. “Our girls don’t give up, even with all the injuries and everything that has happened this season.”

That is not to say that A&M did not give their conference visitors a fight, as the beginning of the second half was similar to the first, where there was brewing momentum for the Aggies while occupying Wildcat territory.

Shots rained in for the Aggies, but they were unable to break the dam that Holland created on the Blue and White side of the pitch. It wouldn’t be long until Kentucky was able to cook up another drive down Ellis Field and cement its control of the contest.

The Wildcats pierced quickly through the Aggies’ defense in the 61st minute, as the ball was passed back and forth before being rocketed past Veronda by senior M Thalia Morisi to put Kentucky ahead, 2-0.

To make matters worse, just over six minutes later, Kentucky scored yet another goal while employing the same tactics that gave it the second score, this time flying off the boot of sophomore M Sydni Fink.

The 3-0 loss to Kentucky is tied for A&M’s worst loss of the season, having previously fallen to then-No. 24 Georgia at home on Sep. 12. Additionally, through over 30 years of coaching in College Station, Guerrieri has only had one losing season. However, Sunday’s defeat will mark the second consecutive year for the veteran program leader.

“I’ve dedicated my life to this place,” Guerrieri said. “My kids went to Texas A&M. My wife went to Texas A&M. I’m part of this community. I love it here.”

A&M was outshot by nearly double, with the 19-10 advantage belonging to Kentucky. Seven of those Wildcat shots were on goal, while they also shot eight corner kicks against the Aggies.

The Aggies likely saw their season end against the Wildcats, though a slim chance remains to make the SEC Tournament beginning on Nov. 2.