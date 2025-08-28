The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl

A&M soccer’s outing in Denver ruled a no-contest

Noah Ruiz, Senior Sports Writer
August 28, 2025
Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
The Texas A&M Women’s Soccer team pledges allegiance to the national anthem during the Texas A&M vs Lamar game at Ellis Field on Aug., 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

Following a successful four-game homestand, Texas A&M soccer made the trip to Colorado to take on the Denver Pioneers before the game was ruled a no-contest in the 68th minute.

In the ninth minute, redshirt freshman midfielder Samatha Dreiling cashed in on a penalty kick for Denver, giving the home team a very early lead. The Maroon and White, on the other hand, have made a living avoiding imminent doom in the very last minutes of their contests. 

With less than five minutes to go against UConn on Aug. 23, junior forward Taylor Jerinagan orchestrated some late magic to capture a late lead that would carry the Maroon and White over the Huskies.

The first half was reminiscent of the Fightin’ Farmers’ recent contests: physical yet fruitless offense. The Aggies outshot the Pioneers eight to four, despite ending the half trailing 1-0. Sloppy play resulted in five fouls, though Denver had its fair share of fouls, eventually leading to three corner kicks for A&M.

More of the same followed in the second half until the game entered a weather delay. The contest would not resume, as both teams agreed to a no-contest finish with the game not reaching the 70th-minute threshold.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, Aug. 31, to take on Lafayette at 7:30 p.m. at Ellis Field.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3578
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Soccer
Imgl0541
Aggies get revenge in the dying embers
6f8a7101 enhanced nr
‘Oh, you ain't seen nothing yet’
2025.8.20 texasstatevsa&m carrascos 11
Buchanan strikes again
2025.8.17 lamarvsa&m carrascos
10-on-10: A&M finds a way to win over Lamar despite penalty trouble
6f8a6126
Battle of the Brazos ends in a tie
Screenshot 2025 03 24 at 12.35.29 pm
‘It all blew up’
More in Sports
Lgc 0694
Position preview: Secondary seeks bounce-back season
Texas A&amp;M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) sets up the defense during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Position preview: Linebackers lead the way
Celeb softball 38
Football season staff predictions
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) celebrates a hit during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
No. 9 A&M starts season on a high note with win over No. 11 Minnesota
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) goes up for a spike during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mississippi State at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Morrison and Co. are back in the top-10
Fbjuly30crop (5 of 21)
Texas A&M ranked 19th in preseason AP Poll
Donate to The Battalion
$3578
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal