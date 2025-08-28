A&M soccer’s outing in Denver ruled a no-contest

Following a successful four-game homestand, Texas A&M soccer made the trip to Colorado to take on the Denver Pioneers before the game was ruled a no-contest in the 68th minute.

In the ninth minute, redshirt freshman midfielder Samatha Dreiling cashed in on a penalty kick for Denver, giving the home team a very early lead. The Maroon and White, on the other hand, have made a living avoiding imminent doom in the very last minutes of their contests.

With less than five minutes to go against UConn on Aug. 23, junior forward Taylor Jerinagan orchestrated some late magic to capture a late lead that would carry the Maroon and White over the Huskies.

The first half was reminiscent of the Fightin’ Farmers’ recent contests: physical yet fruitless offense. The Aggies outshot the Pioneers eight to four, despite ending the half trailing 1-0. Sloppy play resulted in five fouls, though Denver had its fair share of fouls, eventually leading to three corner kicks for A&M.

More of the same followed in the second half until the game entered a weather delay. The contest would not resume, as both teams agreed to a no-contest finish with the game not reaching the 70th-minute threshold.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, Aug. 31, to take on Lafayette at 7:30 p.m. at Ellis Field.