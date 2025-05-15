Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025
Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025

Clutch Kupres: A&M takes down Tennessee 4-2 to advance to the NCAA Semifinals

Four singles matches went into three sets after the Aggies dropped the doubles point
Ian Curtis, Managing Editor
May 15, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a victory point during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

There was a moment in No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis’ four-hour marathon of a match against No. 10 Tennessee in the NCAA Quarterfinals that looked worrying for the Aggie fans in attendance.

After the Lady Vols took the doubles point and the Aggies lost the first set in three of the six singles matches, the chances of A&M claiming back-to-back national championships seemed to dim. 

But as the day stretched into the evening and the sun descended over Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, it was junior Mia Kupres who — despite a late lightning delay in her third set — clinched the win for the Aggies in a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 thriller over the Lady Vols’ junior Leyla Britez Risso.

“Just a lot of pressure on my match, I was kind of feeling it, and then the delay gave me a chance to find some clarity,” Kupres said. “And I think I came out just playing more aggressive and decisive tennis. Yeah, I think that definitely helped me get over the finish line in the end.”

A&M once again went into the match with the same doubles pairings it debuted against Quinnipiac in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Senior Mary Stoiana and Kupres took on the Lady Vols’ duo of juniors Catherine Aulia and Britez Risso.

Although the pairings ended their NCAA Tournament undefeated streak, they’d already defeated the Lady Vols after dropping the doubles point in the regular season.

“Having past success over Tennessee helps,” Stoiana said. “Obviously, we know every time we go up against them, it’s going to be a different kind of challenge. … We’re pretty much always trusting ourselves to go across the finish line in tough moments. So yeah, [we] definitely can draw on past experiences, we have that there.”

Stoiana and Kupres dominated close to the net, forcing the Lady Vols into sending multiple shots wide and into the net after back-and-forth rallies in the frontcourt. They dished a bagel, taking their doubles match, 6-0.

After A&M’s pair of sophomore Lucciana Perez and junior Nicole Khirin were soundly defeated 6-1 on Court 5, the critical doubles point came down to a fight on Court 3.

Junior Daria Smetannikov and freshman Lexington Reed were forced to battle back after going down early against Tennessee’s senior Elza Tomaze and freshman Saray Yli-Piipari. 

After rallying back to take the lead 4-3, all other doubles action had ceased and a roaring contingent of the 12th Man, which had made the drive north up Highway 6 from Aggieland, focused its sole attention on the pairs.

The Aggie duo seized the momentum and took the next game, tying everything up at 4. That didn’t stop the Lady Vols, who rallied back to make the score 5-4 after a 40-40 point held every eye in Hurd Tennis Center focused on the court. 

The final point was much less cinematic as Tennessee took the final game of doubles play, 40-0, to put the team from Rocky Top on top, 1-0 headed into singles play.

A&M took a crushing blow to start singles play after Stoiana took a tumble in the first game of her singles match, leaving her to be looked at by the Aggie training staff before returning to her match.

In the meantime, Khirin was able to put the Aggies on the board with their first singles point of the day, thanks to an easy 6-2, 6-2 victory over Tennessee’s Aulia on Court 2.

Thankfully for the 12th Man in attendance, Stoiana was able to recover and take not just the injury-interrupted first game of her match, but the point as well. She won a close set over Tomaze 7-5, before dominating the second set 6-2, giving the Aggies a 2-1 lead over the Lady Vols.

“At first it was a shock,” Stoiana said. “You never know what it’s going to be like right away. But then we got it taped up, and after a couple of games, I knew it was nothing too serious.”

The day’s result came down to the third set in Waco, with four of the six singles matches making it to three sets.

Reed finished first as she took down Tennessee’s Yli-Piipari 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. She clinched the match by letting a high-arching looping shot from the Lady Vol fall beyond the baseline, putting A&M up 3-1. 

With Reed’s win, the Fightin’ Farmers needed just one of the three remaining matches to fall their way.

Perez was up 4-3 (40-15) in her third set when the lightning delay struck. But it wasn’t the Peruvian who would clinch the win for the Aggies as she ended up falling in her match 3-6, 7-5, 5-7. 

It wouldn’t matter as Kupres managed to clinch the Aggies’ spot in the NCAA Semifinals.

“It was high level tennis, but the composure was off the charts by us, every single point,” coach Mark Weaver said. “I just truly believe we were locked in mentally, and that’s been one of our kind-of challenges from the coaching staff with our players. They really embraced it today.”

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, A&M will face the winner of No. 3 Michigan and Oklahoma State for a spot in the NCAA Championship match.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3138
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Wten georgia crop 26
Coffee and camaraderie: Aggie women’s tennis leaning on bond in bid for second-straight national championship
Salgador sbvs.arkansas 15
Historic beatdown: Aggies advance to conference championship
Wten San Diego (13 Of 22)
Aggies are Elite Eight bound
Salgador roadrascals 3
Brazos Valley Special Olympics cycling team celebrates 10-year anniversary
2025.4.25 texasa&mvsarkansassoftball carrascos 2
A&M destroys South Carolina in SEC Tournament quarterfinals
FILEA nuclear reactor remains in Zachry as renovation projects begin around it.
A&M team proposes microreactor security solution
More in Sports
Mgolf crop 14
Aggies punch their ticket to NCAA Championship
2025.4.25 texasa&mvsarkansassoftball carrascos 16
Bryan-College Station Regional, here they come
Lgc 1528
‘I feel terrible for these guys’: Tigers complete sweep of Aggies with 10-1 win
2025.5.10 tamuvsmizzoubaseball carrascos
Tigers rain on Aggies’ parade
Mten usc crop (5 of 32)
Bitter Sixteen
Salgador sbvs.arkansas 1
Aggies named SEC Tournament Co-Champions
More in Tennis
04 05 2025 mens tennis vs texas batt sized 5
Fried Rice, broken Bears: Aggies advance to the Sweet 16
Tennis Texas Fr (14 Of 40)
Aggies advance
Wten georgia crop 16
Bagels for everybody
202050413 women's tennis vs.georgia bautistaa 11
No. 2 A&M opens NCAA Tournament against Quinnipiac
Wten georgia crop 17
Aggies can’t stop Bulldogs in rematch
202050413 women's tennis vs.georgia bautistaa 2
Heart and defense
Donate to The Battalion
$3138
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal