With the Jimbo Fisher era officially over, the hunt to find Texas A&M’s 28th head coach is well underway. With some big-time names like Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin in the mix, it seems like anybody could be the next leader for Aggie Football.

So what about Glenn Schumann? He’s been a staple for the feared Georgia defense, one that consistently sits atop the defensive rankings year in and year out. Here is a case for why Schumann could be the next head coach for the Maroon and White.

Defensive history

Defense wins championships and it has most certainly been the case for Schumann. To begin his coaching career, he worked closely with coach Kirby Smart ever since their Alabama days and followed him to Georgia. Initially the inside linebackers coach, Schumann showcased his talent early on by coaching Roquan Smith to the Butkus Award, a first in program history.

Then, Smart gave the keys to Schumann, promoting him to co-defensive coordinator, and ever since then, Georgia has reaped the benefits.

The Dawgs were the No. 1 defense in 2019 and ultimately came together to win back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.

Under Schumann’s leadership, Georgia’s defense has been sending its defensive players to the league like it’s been nothing, namely Quay Walker, Jalen Carter and the aforementioned Smith.

Fitting with A&M

The Maroon and White’s front seven has been top-notch this season. Though junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is more than likely going to the big leagues, A&M will enter next season with a still-talented line barring transfers.

Headlined by sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen, Schumann would be delighted to have so much talent on the defensive end that also includes the likes of sophomore defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and freshman linebacker Taurean York.

However, Schumann’s biggest challenge would be putting up points on the board. As of now, A&M’s offense ranks middle of the pack in yards per game, and a mix of offensive line struggles and injuries to the quarterback room have yet to be answered.

Though his name isn’t as highly touted as those of Sanders or Kiffin, Schumann has carved out a great career on the defensive end and would replicate that success if A&M were to hire him. However, he hasn’t coached offensively and fixing A&M’s offensive struggles is one hell of a task to accomplish.