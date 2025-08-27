Football season staff predictions

Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor

With Elko finally tossing me a bone and bringing in a pair of wide receivers with profiles I can get behind, A&M has the requisite offensive firepower to compete in the Southeastern Conference. On the other side of the ball, Elko snatching back his playsheet — and a brief convening of the “Ewing Theory Committee” along the defensive line — gives me optimism that the Aggies will be balanced. The team is better on paper, I’m just not convinced it will show in the record. 8-4 until proven otherwise.

Prediction: 8-4

Noah Ruiz, Senior Sports Writer

Elko & Co. are fresh off a red-hot recruiting trail, and I believe it’s hot enough to transfer into the regular season. A star-studded offensive line, a powerful running back room and the fastest quarterback since Johnny was dodging Big Red on Northgate. All-American Taurean York will go full Dat Nguyen, and the “Wrecking Crew 2” will be in full swing.

B.A.S., please don’t come for me.

Prediction: 10-2

Ava Loth, Sports Writer

This being my first semester as an A&M student during football season, I can only hope I am the lucky charm the team needs for a football season unlike the rest. I’m holding out for a 10-2 record this fall. If my dreans are set too high, I at least hope for a win against that other Texas school in our conference.

Prediction: 10-2

Robert Blackburn, Sports Writer

I predict that A&M will go 8-4 this season. Although this may seem underwhelming for Elko’s second year, with losses in South Bend, Indiana, Austin, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, eight wins does not sound too bad. Along with failing to win three massive road games, I predict the Aggies to drop a very winnable game to South Carolina at Kyle Field. Despite winning almost every game they will be favored in, the typical four losses feels inevitable for the noblemen of Kyle Field.

Prediction: 8-4

Matthew Seaver, Associate Sports Editor

The Aggies always manage to fly too close to the sun before having their season fall apart from underneath them. Expect A&M to win a game it shouldn’t versus a superior opponent then drop a handful of games it’s favored in. I fear my Battered Aggie Syndrome has fully developed and killed any hope I’ve ever had for A&M. Unfortunately, the “Texas 8&4” nickname is far too accurate. The Aggies have the potential to start the season 7-0, but I could also win the lottery. With all that being said, I’m a glass half full kind of guy.

Prediction: 9-3

Braxton Dore’, Sports Editor

Another year of A&M football likely means another year of disappointment. But Elko might just be the man to change that revolving narrative the program has suffered from for years. In order to find more success, consistency needs to be the major preaching point from the coaching staff. Consistency in staying healthy, and against opponents — not just the elite programs that the team somehow finds a way to overcome.

Prediction: 9-3

Ian Curtis, Editor-in-Chief

As long as the Aggies can stay healthy, there will unquestionably be improvement in their quality of play. With redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed having another year under his belt as a starter, along with a plethora of other returners, A&M football will be a force to be reckoned with. The question is whether or not that will result in an improvement in the Maroon and White’s record, because they’ll have to run a gauntlet of away trips to Notre Dame, LSU and Texas, not to mention games against surging South Carolina and Florida squads. Things will be a bit better, but expect to see the Aggies on the playoff bubble this season.

Prediction: 9-3