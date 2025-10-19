Scoreless stalemate leaves net empty for A&M against South Carolina

It was a struggle for ultimate possession when Texas A&M soccer took on No. 8 South Carolina at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium. Neither team’s defense relented, leading to a frustrating final score of 0-0.

To begin the game, the Aggies got the ball rolling in a strong, successful-looking start against the Gamecocks. They set the bar high, stealing all the firsts from the Gamecocks. In less than a minute, A&M snatched the first shot, corner kick and even the first foul from the claws of South Carolina.

“I’m proud of our players,” coach G Guerrieri said. “These women have stepped up time after time despite all the injuries to some key players. The next woman steps up and just puts everything she has into it.

Though the Maroon and White led the half with five shots on goal, the Garnet and Black were equally as aggressive in responding to these circumstances. Their defense was impenetrable, and the teams both tied for ferocity as they ended the half with four fouls and two yellow cards. Junior defender Hattie Patterson jumped the gun with the first caution, but it was followed 10 minutes later by a South Carolina yellow card.

The remaining first half was a battle for ultimate defensive skill, as both teams’ offense was prone to play it safe and hug the goal. A&M took long-distance shots for the majority of the game, and its defense was no match for South Carolina as it proved to continue its streak of stability as the half concluded with a dreadful stalemate of 0-0.

The Gamecocks must have taken the Aggies’ tough defense to heart, as they opened the half immediately with one of their strongest shots on goal. The energy was instantly different as they stepped up to a significant level of danger, determination overcoming hesitation as their offense managed to stay on A&M’s side of the field.

A&M sophomore goalkeeper Maysen Veronda had other plans and was determined to not let the draw tilt into South Carolina’s favor, as the ball failed to pass through her hands on multiple occasions.

The Aggies struggled to have sustained, continuous possession of the ball for the majority of the half. The team has fought this battle before, and it led to exhaustion and no successful goals for either team. However, South Carolina, frustrated and impatient, demonstrated more intentional play in the second half.

The half also introduced a third caution of the game for the Gamecocks, this time on junior midfielder Kinley Brown. The teams equally had enough willpower to win the game, but not enough footwork to bury the ball in the net.

The teams seemed to switch positions entirely from the first to second half, as the Gamecocks swiped the headstrong energy from the Aggies, and matched their corner-kick count 5-4, with shots at two a piece.

“We had some great chances that could have easily won it, or we could have won it with some better bounces,” Guerrieri said.

The ball had both teams running left and right, with no direct path to landing a shot in the back of the goal. Ultimately, the ball never found its place, and the second half concluded once again in a 0-0 stalemate.

The Aggies will interrupt their road trip and come home to College Station to play against Kentucky on Oct. 26, at 4 p.m.

“It’s almost like a championship Sunday for us because we have everything to play for,” Guerrieri said. “If we win, you have a good chance for a postseason run, but if we don’t win, then that will be the end to a bounce-back season they put a lot of hard work and effort into.”