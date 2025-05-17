Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90

‘We’re here to win it all’: No. 2 A&M advances to national championship match after 4-1 win over No. 3 Michigan

The Aggies will face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament final
Ian Curtis, Managing Editor
May 17, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to earning a victory point during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

A gloomy day loomed as thunderstorms quickly approached the Hurd Tennis Center. But as the weather began to cool in Waco after a scorching-hot start, No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis began to heat up.

After taking a doubles point that went down to the wire, the Aggies fought back against No. 3 Michigan after dropping the first set in four of six singles matches. They secured their spot in the NCAA National Championship match at 4 p.m. on Sunday against No. 1 Georgia with a 4-1 win over the Wolverines on Saturday, May 17.

“That’s why we’re here,” junior Nicole Khirin said. “We’re here to win it all, and we love winning. Everyone loves winning. So we’re gonna go tomorrow and give our heart and keep fighting for every point.”

It’ll be a rematch of last year’s national title round, and the eighth time the Aggies will have faced the Bulldogs in the past two seasons — each time this year with hardware on the line after the ITA Indoor Nationals and both the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles came down to a duel between the two schools.

“It’s been a pretty amazing rivalry, one against two,” coach Mark Weaver said. “To be able to do it again, it’s pretty exciting.”

While A&M’s new pairings dropped their first doubles point against No. 10 Tennessee in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Thursday — which early on looked like it might be the case again against Michigan — a rally for the ages ensured the Aggies started their day up 1-0 over the Wolverines.

On Court 1, the A&M duo of senior Mary Stoiana and junior Mia Kupres went down 5-2 against Michigan’s pair of junior Lily Jones and freshman Jessica Bernales. The Aggies mounted a comeback, but couldn’t sustain the rally as they fell 6-4. 

Next, it was the Maroon and White’s pair of junior Daria Smetannikov and freshman Lexington Reed who faced the Maize and Blue duo of sophomore Reese Miller and senior Julia Fliegner on Court 3. They flipped the result from the previous doubles match, winning their matchup 6-4 and forcing a winner-take-all showdown.

However, the Aggies’ pair of Khirin and sophomore Lucciana Perez also went down early on Court 5, trailing 4-1 to the Wolverine’s duo of sophomore Piper Charney and freshman Emily Sartz-Lunde. Khirin and Perez rallied back — despite a disputed call and several close games — to take the match 7-5 in a comeback that had the Aggie faithful roaring. 

After A&M dropped its doubles point against Tennessee on Thursday, Weaver made partner play a focus for the Aggies in yesterday’s practice.

“Michigan is one of the best doubles teams in the nation,” Weaver said. “ … We knew we needed to play well today. We definitely worked on some doubles yesterday, and it looks like it paid off. That doubles point, I think, went a long ways out there.”

The Aggies struggled in their first sets of singles play, but it didn’t stop them from jumping out to a 2-0 lead, thanks to Reed on Court 6.

Reed took a competitive first set over Michigan’s Bernales, 7-5. But the freshman from Orlando, Florida, absolutely dominated in the second frame, dishing out the day’s only bagel in a 6-0 performance that put A&M up 2-0. 

“A lot of people were down, so I knew my match was really important,” Reed said. “Every match is really important, but to get that second point was obviously helping everyone keep fighting through their matches.”

Michigan would soon get on the board as Perez dropped her match 6-2, 6-4 to Sartz-Lunde. 

Then, the momentum shifted towards the Aggies as both Stoiana and Khirin forced third sets. Meanwhile, Smetannikov and Kupres each found themselves locked in second-set tiebreaks. 

It was Kupres who — after clinching Thursday’s NCAA Quarterfinals win over Tennessee — gave A&M a 3-1 lead as she took down Jones  6-4, 7-6 (7-3), to put the Aggies just one point away from a spot in the NCAA National Championship.  

With both Stoiana and Khirin up big — 4-1 and 5-1 — it became a race to see who would clinch the Maroon and White’s spot in the national championship match. 

The race was won by Khirin, with her 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win over the Wolverines’ Charney to advance the Aggies.

“It was all heart,” Khirin said. “I think every teammate on this team tries to push themselves as much as possible, and we all wanted to go back to the finals … I’m just really proud of my team.”

Against Michigan, A&M was forced to battle through less-than-ideal weather conditions, with a heat index of 103 degrees Fahrenheit. At least until the storm started rolling in, with a lightning delay pausing the day’s action just minutes after Khirin clinched the win.

But for the Aggies, the heat was an advantage, Reed said. 

“We’re much more used to these conditions than Michigan, so that played a factor,” Reed said. “But yeah, we’re training super hard every day in pretty much conditions like this. So us training like that and working really hard and … having that work ethic, I think that really helps us in these matches.”

Now, A&M has a night to recover before facing Georgia at 4 p.m. in what has become a heated tennis rivalry over the past few seasons. Luckily for the 12th Man, Weaver is satisfied with the way the Aggies have been playing in Waco.

“It’s an emotional battle out there, a physical battle,” Weaver said. “I think we’re just digging deep all across the board, and I think just the mental focus has been the best it’s ever been this season.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3188
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Center
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos
'We do not accept mediocracy here'
2025.4.25 texasa&mvsarkansassoftball carrascos 16
Bryan-College Station Regional, here they come
Lgc 1528
‘I feel terrible for these guys’: Tigers complete sweep of Aggies with 10-1 win
Salgador sbvs.arkansas 1
Aggies named SEC Tournament Co-Champions
Squadron 17 is one of over 40 units in Texas A&amp;M's Corps of Cadets.
A&M’s Corps commits to ongoing self-assessment amid increasing rule violations
Lgcl0034 1
'There’s only one John Sharp’: After 14 years, the Texas A&M System’s longest-serving chancellor nears retirement
More in Sports
Imgl3491 enhanced nr
Fanned flames
Gettyimages 2210945093
‘I’m really blessed’
Rocios bbvs.lamar 6
Bulldogs bite the Aggies
Wten tenn crop (1 of 1)
Clutch Kupres: A&M takes down Tennessee 4-2 to advance to the NCAA Semifinals
Mgolf crop 14
Aggies punch their ticket to NCAA Championship
Wten georgia crop 26
Coffee and camaraderie: Aggie women’s tennis leaning on bond in bid for second-straight national championship
More in Tennis
Mten usc crop (5 of 32)
Bitter Sixteen
Wten San Diego (13 Of 22)
Aggies are Elite Eight bound
04 05 2025 mens tennis vs texas batt sized 5
Fried Rice, broken Bears: Aggies advance to the Sweet 16
Tennis Texas Fr (14 Of 40)
Aggies advance
Wten georgia crop 16
Bagels for everybody
202050413 women's tennis vs.georgia bautistaa 11
No. 2 A&M opens NCAA Tournament against Quinnipiac
Donate to The Battalion
$3188
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal