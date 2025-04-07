Ring Day: Almost didn’t pull up

In the great words of Jordan Terrell Carter’s song “24 Songs,” “I can’t believe we made it this far.”

This Friday, I will be stepping through the grand doors of the The Association of Former Students to claim a symbol of pride, culture and tradition — my Aggie Ring. It’s surreal to think about how involved I’ve become with Texas A&M’s culture, especially when there was a time I was considering not even coming here at all.

Flashback to high school — growing up in California, all everyone knew was the UCs and the Ivy League. I’d never really heard about A&M, only seeing its name briefly during player introductions on Sunday Night Football. I was set on studying engineering, and my dad recommended a few colleges, helping me form a list that included A&M.

Not really knowing much about the school, and wanting to go to a UC, I waited until the last day to apply — and almost didn’t, because I had a physics test the next day. I didn’t even submit my transcript for two months in the separate A&M application portal because I had missed the emails.

Then one morning, while in the bathroom, I casually checked my inbox and was pleasantly surprised to see the A&M acceptance email. Of course, I thought this was super cool because they have an amazing engineering program. However, as more collegiate responses rolled in, I was still set on staying in California.

My parents booked a tour for A&M over spring break, and I was telling them to cancel it because I was stuck on the idea of staying in state and didn’t want to miss a friend’s birthday party. But my dad forced me to go on the tour, and that changed everything.

Not only does this school have an amazing engineering program, it has an amazing school culture. There is a story about every corner of campus. I was already half sold from all the traditions, because no other school has a culture like this. Then, the tour turned into walking in front of Kyle Field.

This is when the deal was sealed. I grew up watching a lot of NFL and love football but never got into college football since both my parents immigrated here, so I didn’t have a team to root for.

The tour guide talked about the walkout song and had us do the mini Yell Practice. At that moment, even though it would be far from home, even though I would not know anyone else attending, I was set on going to A&M.

It’s turned out to be everything I was excited for on that tour and more. Immediately meeting a lot of very nice people, the Southern hospitality was real. Going to Fish Camp and learning more about the traditions, and then going pond hopping with them and even joining a Freshman Leadership Organization; all great memories.

Going to every football game with my roommate and our friends, screaming our heads off to “POWER” and all the yells. Rushing the field freshman year when we upset LSU. Camping out for tickets rain or shine, making sure our ratios were right and, of course, the great t.u. ticket pull are all memories I will never forget.

Rain or shine, I’ve gone to every single football game I was in town for since I started here, and it’s definitely one of my favorite parts of A&M.

The work-life culture here is phenomenal. Because of the people I’m surrounded by and the culture, I’ve been able to manage engineering, hanging out with my friends, going to events and even maintaining a side business of graphic design and art, of which a lot has been showcased here at The Battalion.

Being able to make artwork for all the major football games and bringing back the BTHO papers for basketball games has been so fun. Seeing the BTHO papers go up the first time at the Alabama game freshman year, I got chills.

I’m glad to have been able to work on artwork to encapsulate the amazing A&M culture, and continue this as I transition my brand to music. I actually think I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this at any other school, and The Battalion has been a great part of the tradition and culture that A&M offers.

This ring represents the traditions, the culture, the friends, the hard work and the memories all made here at A&M. It’s crazy how I almost didn’t end up here by waiting until the last day to do my application, forgetting to submit my transcript and then almost cancelling the tour. That’s why I say I truly believe I was meant to be here, and I am so grateful for my time here at A&M. Shout out big Dhoopar.

“I can’t believe we made it this far.”