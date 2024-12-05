Swan song: ‘This is an experience I’ll tell my grandkids about one day’

I never thought I’d see my name in the on-campus newspaper.

Since I was a little one, my nana raised me around the news. Being at her house every day after school meant I would be watching Austin’s KXAN. I was in awe of the anchors — how they showed up on TV at the same time every day. One day, they’d be playing with puppies at a local shelter; the next, reporting live from a crime scene.

They were my Beyoncé. Making newspapers with drawings of my teddy bears and friends was my idea of fun. I always wondered, “Could I be like the KXAN people?”

Coming straight out of high school, post-pandemic, I thought I wanted to be a doctor. After pouring blood, sweat and tears into just one semester of science classes in 2021, I realized that wasn’t for me. Props to those who stuck with it — I couldn’t be one of them.

I had always been creative throughout my K-12 years and had a passion for writing, but I didn’t know what to do with it.

My college journey wasn’t about disappointment — it was about finding my way unexpectedly. After a long year of deciding on a major, I stumbled upon journalism and The Battalion. I rediscovered that writing was my passion, and Texas A&M had the resources to help me pursue it.

Honestly, I was inspired by “Gilmore Girls”’ Paris Geller and the wise words of journalism professors Larry Lemmons, Dale Rice and Tom Burton. But most of all, I owe my thanks to The Battalion’s open arms.

Even though my time only spanned a year, the cliche of making lifelong college memories became a reality. The basement of the Memorial Student Center became a new home for me. As someone who came late to journalism at this university, I was apprehensive to join, but the news desk was the place for me.

From talking about fish species with a fascinating professor to covering the Travis Scott merch launch, reporting allowed me to learn about the world. What I love most about journalism — especially news — is telling the stories of people who haven’t been heard.

The Battalion staff includes some of the most creative and talented people I’ve ever met, and I’m honored to have spent my upperclassman years with them.

Working in journalism means you never know what each day will bring. This semester, I had an amazing time as the honorary crime beat writer. The officers at the University Police Department were informative and fun to work with, and I’m grateful to them.

I’ve learned so much working alongside J.M. Wise to bring in new, talented writers. After countless interviews and training sessions, I’m confident I’m leaving the news desk in good hands. I hope I’ve left it better than I found it.

The late nights at print and newsroom shenanigans felt like being in a season of “The Office.” Covering election print, rivalry games and welcoming President Mark A. Welsh III made me feel like I was part of A&M history.

The editors have been the best co-stars of this season. Each has their own unique writing style and drive to make the paper its best. Every desk is filled with extraordinary writers and idea makers. Our advisor, Spencer, is the glue that holds it all together.

To the writers, editors, artists, photographers and readers: thank you. This has been an experience I’ll tell my grandkids about one day when I am old and wrinkly.