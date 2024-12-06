Swan song: ‘Thank you for a chance to tell the most inspiring stories’

My love for journalism started when I was 8 years old.

I tried to read my grandfather Baqa Uddin’s articles. He was a well-known journalist in Karachi, Pakistan, and while he passed away before I ever met him, his stories gravitated me towards him and the person he was.

I used to have this dark green ink pen with white and black specks all around it, and it was the pen my grandfather wrote with. Fast forward five years or so, I had lost the pen and with it, my passion for being a journalist.

It was not until spring of 2023, when I was a communication major at Texas A&M, that I was reminded of where I truly belonged. I took a journalism class with professor Tom Burton, and he changed the trajectory of my life by saying something as simple as “You should switch to journalism.”

After I made the switch, I said to myself, “What now?”

The next part of my chapter I owe to The Battalion’s photo chief, Chris Swann, who constantly nagged me to join The Batt, and social media editor Sophie Villarreal, who (literally) dragged me by the hand one day and took me to the trenches (the Memorial Student Center basement) and made me apply to join the staff.

I took my love of sports and started as a sports writer, and I was immediately welcomed by Class of 2024 graduate Kylie Stoner. She was the reason I was never quiet in a room full of guys, and she was the reason I worked so hard to get the opportunity to cover the big leagues such as A&M football and basketball.

In a year’s time, I was given the title of features writer and was the only one directly under my features editor. I was also one of the very few people who wrote for two desks at once, contributing to both sports and life and arts.

To my life and arts editor, Theresa Lozano:

Thank you for your friendship and the moments you made me feel so welcome in the office. Your kindness allowed not only you but all the editors to have me as a plus one in the office, even though I was a writer.

To my features editor, Ian Curtis:

Ian, if you’re reading this, thank you for believing in me and teaching me so much about how to find meaningful stories. I will always cherish our tea times and debriefs, and what I will miss the most is pulling up pictures of Hugh Jackman shirtless on your computer.

To my sports editors, Braxton Dore’, Luke White and Matthew Seaver:

Thank you for never seeing me as less than because I was the only woman on the desk for a while. I will always cherish every moment of laughter and me pulling the “Is it because I’m a woman?” card. I will always hold the sports desk near and dear to my heart because of the three of you. Also, Luke, please give me a job wherever you go.

To my two top dogs, Amy Leigh Steward and Nicholas Gutteridge:

Thank you for pushing me to become a better writer and for seeing my potential as a features writer in me.

Amy, The Batt this year under you was my safe place, and the office became my second home. Thank you for letting me be there all the time to yap. Nico, from the moment I found you on Instagram to now, I still look up to you, and I want to thank you for seeing me of all people as “The Batt Beast.” I can not wait for you to be famous one day so I get bragging rights.

To all the other editors:

Thank you for all the laughs, sighs, gasps and tea time we have had in the office. Thank you for never seeing me as less than because I was a writer in a room full of editors. I will truly miss you all.

To my adviser, Spencer O’Daniel:

Thank you for the times we got together over the summer to work on my stories. Your insight and viewpoints truly made me a better writer. I hope that one day you and I will get to see the Cowboys win a Super Bowl, but until then, let’s discuss what team we should switch to.

As I get ready to put down the green pen that I picked up years ago, I leave The Batt with these last words …

Thank you for giving me a chance to tell the most inspiring stories and for allowing me to grow as a journalist.

LSU girl out.