Adaptive Climbing Clinics provide guided solutions to make rock climbing accessible for all

New for the 2024-25 academic year, Texas A&M University Rec Sports has created a hands-on adaptive climbing experience that helps students with physical boundaries safely enjoy rock climbing. The clinics, which use the climbing wall near the front of the facility, are run by climbing program coordinator Michael Gonzalez and meteorology graduate student Sierra Hill.

Six clinics were held this semester, with the final clinic scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23. Each clinic has up to 10 climbing spots. Gonzalez, who has been the Climbing Program coordinator for four months, said the Saturday clinics are the busiest, but on average there are five students that come to each clinic. Dates for spring 2025 clinics have not been set yet.

At the clinic, climbers are hooked into a harness that goes around their waist and legs and are attached to a rope to help users climb the rock wall. Different harnesses are used to support climbers with limited trunk control and with grip aids for those who have diminished grip strength. Pulley systems reduce the force needed for vertical movement.

Gonzalez said he has seen growth in the mental and physical strength of the adaptive climbing participants throughout the semester.

“These clinics are used as a time to explore what different adaptations work for [participants] that come to these clinics and what system works best for them to rock climb,” Gonzalez said.

The Adaptive Climbing program was spearheaded by Outdoor Adventures Program Director Todd Grier and Hill. Hill and Grier also brought in consultants from A&M’s Disability Services, to make sure the site and course were properly accommodating.

“We don’t want to be seen as heroes,” Gonzalez said. “Everybody pays for the Rec center as a student, so we just want to do our job to make sure everyone has access who is a paying student and allow the space for that.”

For more information about the upcoming Adaptive Climbing clinic, visit recsports.tamu.edu