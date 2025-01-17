Boiling mouthguards and washing binkies

For Gary Russell ‘20, each day is a delicate balancing act, one where passion for a game meets new family and career responsibilities.

Russell transitioned into coaching after a standout career playing ice hockey at Texas A&M, including leading the Aggies to their first Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference championship in his senior year.

Now, as a husband and father, the Aggie grad has taken on the challenge of balancing family and career responsibilities while navigating the ups and downs of coaching through a demanding hockey season.

Named head coach in 2022 before the start of the season, Russell manages his full-time job in analytic sales with his nights and weekends dedicated to coaching hockey. He lives in College Station with his wife, Paige, his son, Carter and his beloved yellow lab, Rosie.

The Keller native has come a long way from the day he first hit the rink at five years old after his neighbors took him to a Dallas Stars hockey game.

“I came home that night and told my mom that’s what I want to do,” Gary said. “The next day, she was boiling mouthguards trying to get them fit for me.”

Growing up in an Aggie household with his dad, Richard Russell ‘83, taught Gary to keep truthfulness and honesty always at the forefront of his mind.

“It was always ingrained in me to be an Aggie,” Gary said. “I learned the War Hymn in the fifth grade.”

Gary holds a deep admiration for his dad.

“He sacrificed a lot so I could play the game that I love.”

His father’s sacrifices inspired Gary to fully dedicate himself to the game, taking his hockey journey to the collegiate level and continuing even after his playing career ended.

“I wasn’t ready to be done with hockey,” Gary said. “I played five years here, and that just wasn’t enough.”

The team won A&M’s first hockey conference championship in Gary’s final year – a “player’s high” – but the final two seasons also took a toll on his body and his passion for the sport waned in the process.

“I just wanted to be around my teammates more,” Gary noted. “The hockey part was falling behind.”

After graduation, Gary continued hanging around the rink and started helping the coaching staff, which led him to falling back in love with the sport.

“You have to change the relationship you have with certain guys,” Gary said. “I had to separate my friendship from my coaching to be successful.”

It was A&M’s current goaltending coach, Jake Sirkis, who helped Gary grow into the new role after he formerly played alongside him.

“Even when we were playing together, [Sirkis] always kept me honest,” Gary said. “He is no different as a coach.”

Senior forward and team captain Marshall Rushing, described Gary as a young coach who is able to relate to the team well. Rushing transferred from the University of Oklahoma and has a strong appreciation for A&M’s coaching staff.

“Coach Russell’s energy, intensity and attitude towards his coaching duties are respected and seen by everyone on the team,” Rushing said.

While the team maintains a relaxed atmosphere in the locker room and enjoys their practices, the players have learned to take the game seriously.

“Every time we go out there and play, we want to do the best for coach,” Rushing said. “We want to show him how much we respect him and what he does for the team.”

After working from home in analytic sales for Clarify Health Solutions, Gary reviews practice plans, organizes drills, watches game footage, checks injuries and connects with the other coaches. Despite the craziness of a full schedule, Gary makes sure there is always time for Paige and Carter.

“After 5 p.m., I am spending time with my family,” Gary said. “I get to the rink after Carter is down for the night.”

Gary isn’t the only Russell working from home. Paige Russell ‘18, his partner of 10 years, works from home as a marketing specialist for Invo Healthcare. As a first-generation Aggie, Paige has a deep connection to the team. She became the A&M ice hockey team manager when she was a student.

“Gary introduced me to the sport I now love,” Paige said. “Hockey is his life, but at the same time, hockey is now my life, too.”

Paige and Carter attend almost every game.

“I could probably count on one hand how many games I have missed,” Paige said. “We want to support and be there for our team.”

Gary’s first two head-coaching seasons were filled with their own lessons. Some of which included a playoff loss followed by unexpected losses to teams the Aggies hadn’t fallen to in years.

“Last season, I learned how to handle failure,” Gary said. “At the beginning of last year I did not keep the composure I kept emphasizing as a coach. I noticed I needed to change my perspective to the important things in life.”

Paige agrees that coaching has influenced Gary as a father, and vice versa.

“He has adapted a very even demeanor,” Paige said. “This, balanced with his drive and ambition, has already shown Carter what it means to be a hard worker.”

That balance became even more important to Gary as he rediscovered his sense of purpose and the excitement he had always found in hockey.

“My purpose is my son,” Gary said. “He gives me purpose, and coaching gives me excitement. My wife gives me hope. She has seen me through so much and keeps me steady through it all.”

The Russells will be at Spirit Ice Arena during the second Lonestar Showdown on Jan. 24-25. A&M will face Texas at Chaparral Ice in Austin, on Friday, Jan. 24 before hosting the Longhorns on Saturday.