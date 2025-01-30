A free look into freestyle

Aggies are known for passionate expression — and that’s not exclusive to campus traditions and athletic events. One student organization brings that same zeal to campus through their own freestyle dancing: Texas A&M’s Freestyle Underground Street Dancing, or FUSD.

“[The organization is] a place people can go to discover and learn dance in an accepting and inviting environment,” ecology and conservation biology senior and FUSD president Duncan Vick said.

FUSD is an enthusiastic group of breaking, hip-hop and freestylers that host free weekly dance classes and vibrant dance-off sessions. They’re the mysterious group of dancers that pop up at Sbisa Dining Hall and the first floor of the Polo Road Rec Center every Friday with a wild, free-to-join dance ring. FUSD also does frequent performances like the Taiwanese American Student Association Night market events and represents A&M at intercollegiate dance competitions.

Though the thought of dancing in front of crowds and pushing freestyle creativity to its limit may intimidate many, public health junior and FUSD vice president Albert Yu said he enjoys performing at public events such as the TASA Night market.

“We had prepared hard for the performance,” Yu said. “ … Being able to go onstage and see our friends cheering and supporting us was a feeling I will never forget.”

Josh Yan ‘24 said he enjoyed the opportunity to compete in contests like the Intercollegiate Freestyle Battle.

“We prepared for this battle for months in advance,” Yan said. “ … And when the battle came, I think we were able to make a name for ourselves and represented to the fullest on the floor against the other schools.”

Yan said the experience was particularly special because FUSD was the only student-run group competing. Other collegiate teams — such as the University of Houston, Texas State and Texas Tech — all had mentors and coaches attending. Yan said the ardent demeanor of FUSD is what led them to outshine their competitors.

“It was a proud moment for me seeing our hard work come to fruition,” Yan said. “Not just what we put in for the battle but all the hours over the years that led up to this point.”

Evidently, FUSD has no trouble maintaining the fearless and hardworking disposition for which Aggies are known. In addition to getting to throwdown with elite performances, the organization also brings its members plenty of camaraderie.

“[It was the highlight of my week] whenever I got a chance to go to practice and continue to grow with everybody,” Yan said. “We were able to bond over post-practice food runs, experienced the wider dance community by attending trips to events all over the state and show our own growth via performances and battles.”

Vick personally enjoys the bonding power of FUSD’s communal food runs after their weekly practices.

“Sitting down with a burger or taco, nursing our bruises and sore muscles while we chat about whatever’s been going on in our lives is an atmosphere I’ve never felt more connected and belonging in,” Vick said.

FUSD not only instills a strong sense of community in its members, but also provides them with an unbreakable sense of confidence, electrical engineering sophomore Puneesh Kapoor said.

“I think just going and practicing in public and doing things that people would normally consider a little odd, weird or different, and just willing to be able to do it over and over again and perform [is good],” Kapoor said. “It makes you feel like, ‘Oh, if I can do this, really, other stuff does not matter.’”

Yu emphasized the impact the communal aspect has had on him personally.

“Being able to meet new people and make new friends helped boost my confidence a lot,” Yu said. “ … When you freestyle, there really is no messing up or making mistakes.”

Beyond the limelight of their talented presence and tight-knit circle, FUSD emphasizes their focus on being a catalyst for newcomers to fall in love with freestyle. Although they have weekly dance-offs and frequent public performances, the group maintains a no-audition policy, and anyone is free to join and learn with them.

“I know freestyle dance can be intimidating, but just be willing to open your mind and try something new,” Yan said. “ … You’ll be able to do things you never imagined before and meet some amazing people along the way.”

Vick said freestyle is open to anyone, no matter the circumstances.

“There are literally breakers with no legs,” Vick said. “ … Wherever you are when you start, we’ll make sure you improve.”