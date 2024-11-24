GALLERY: Volleyball vs. LSU
In the final home matchup of the season, Texas A&M volleyball defeated the LSU Tigers 3-1 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24. The final match of the Aggies’ season will be in Columbia, South Carolina against the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 30, before the NCAA tournament.
November 24, 2024
About the Contributor
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.