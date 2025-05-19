GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Georgia, NCAA Championship

The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team faced Georgia for the eighth time in two years, losing out to the Bulldogs at Hurd Tennis Center, in Waco, TX, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. First narrowly losing the doubles point, the Aggies fought hard but junior Nicole Khirin, senior Mary Stoiana, and freshman Lexington Reed fell in their singles matches, concluding 4-0 Georgia. The Aggies season concludes with the title game, with Mary Stoiana playing her last match as an Aggie against longtime rival bulldog senior Dasha Vidmanova. Seniors Mary Stoiana and Jeannette Mireles graduated a few weeks ago, with the rest of the team currently returning for the 2025-2026 season.