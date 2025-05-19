GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Georgia, NCAA Championship
The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team faced Georgia for the eighth time in two years, losing out to the Bulldogs at Hurd Tennis Center, in Waco, TX, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. First narrowly losing the doubles point, the Aggies fought hard but junior Nicole Khirin, senior Mary Stoiana, and freshman Lexington Reed fell in their singles matches, concluding 4-0 Georgia. The Aggies season concludes with the title game, with Mary Stoiana playing her last match as an Aggie against longtime rival bulldog senior Dasha Vidmanova. Seniors Mary Stoiana and Jeannette Mireles graduated a few weeks ago, with the rest of the team currently returning for the 2025-2026 season.
May 19, 2025
Sophomore Lucianna Perez before Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A large line of fans amasses before Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team stands for the Star Spangled Banner during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Head Coach Mark Weaver during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Head Coach Mark Weaver facing Baylor University during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team huddles up during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Daria Smetannikov reacts to a point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Mary Stoiana serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Mary Stoiana and Junior Mia Kupres react to a won point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed serves during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed serves during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres prepares to hit the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Khirin serves during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Mary Stoiana rushes at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to winning her first game during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres reacts to winning a point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to a point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres reacts to wining a set during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres rushes at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Daria Smetannikov swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Georgia junior Sofia Rojas reacts to winning the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament for her team during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Georgia junior Sofia Rojas hoists the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament National Champions trophy after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore Lucianna Perez embraces Junior Nicole Khirin after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The Georgia Bulldogs react to a national championship win after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at
Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
