GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Texas
The Texas A&M Womens Tennis Team travels to Texas Tennis Center in Austin to compete against the Longhorns, winning 4-3 in a nail-biting match won by Junior Daria Smetannikov in her third singles set. The Aggies return to Mitchell Tennis Center to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
February 24, 2025
