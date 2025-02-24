Hadestown 800x200 V1
GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Texas

The Texas A&M Womens Tennis Team travels to Texas Tennis Center in Austin to compete against the Longhorns, winning 4-3 in a nail-biting match won by Junior Daria Smetannikov in her third singles set. The Aggies return to Mitchell Tennis Center to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
February 24, 2025

  • Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown trophy before Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Kicole Khirin reaches for the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Lizanne Boyer serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Freshman Lexington Reed swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Lizanne Boyer and Sophomore Lucianna Perez react to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Athletic Trainer Sho Arai during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Kicole Khirin during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Lizanne Boyer during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov flips racket during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Assistant Head Coach James Wilson and Freshman Lexington Reed during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres and Junior Daria Smetannikov react to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • University of Texas Women’s Tennis Team reacts to winning the doubles point during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez receives the balls to serve during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a win during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas Tennis Center during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Freshman Lexington Reed during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres reaches for the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres strikes the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Freshman Lexington Reed serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov passes the ball to her opponent during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres prepares to swing at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to a referee’s decision during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts to winning her match during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Former University of Texas President Jay Hartzell during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Freshman Lexington Reed reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas Womens Tennis Team head coach Howard Joffe reacts to a referee’s decision during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez covers her face with her towel during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Assistant coach Tommy Mylnikov reacts to a referee’s call during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov reaches for her teammates after winning Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Head coach Mark Weaver and associate head Coach James Wilson embrace after Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis team react to winning Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov after winning Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hits the gig ’em after Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team hits the “horns down” after Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M Womens Tennis Team hit the “horns down” in a posed photo in front of the Texas Tennis Center scoreboard after Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Texas A&M Womens Tennis Team pose in front of the Texas Tennis Center scoreboard after Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '
