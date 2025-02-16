Hadestown 800x200 V1
GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Pepperdine

Texas A&M women’s tennis defeated Pepperdine 6-1 at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. The Aggies return home to face Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
Rocio Salgado, Photographer
February 16, 2025

  • Senior Mary Stoiana throws the ball up during a serve during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Junior Kicole Khirin serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana hits a forehand during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres throws the ball up during a serve during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana and sophomore Lucianna Perez react after a point during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana prepares to serve during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Junior Kicole Khirin reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hits a backhand during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana hits a backhand during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana collects a ball during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Freshman Lexington Reed hits a forehand during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Junior Kicole Khirin waits during a serve during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana hits a forehand during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Junior Kicole Khirin hits a backhand during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '
