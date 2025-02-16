GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Pepperdine
Texas A&M women’s tennis defeated Pepperdine 6-1 at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. The Aggies return home to face Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
Rocio Salgado, Photographer
February 16, 2025
