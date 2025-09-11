The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Episode 85: A&M hits the road for its first ranked matchup and rematch against Notre Dame

Braxton Dore’ and Noah Ruiz
September 11, 2025

This week on the Home Turf podcast, co-hosts Braxton Dore’ and Noah Ruiz dive into Texas A&M football’s rematch against Notre Dame. Will the Aggies relieve the trauma from last season’s loss? Or will coach Mike Elko avenge the 2024 opener?

