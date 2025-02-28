After a year hiatus, The Batt Signal is back with Battalion news editor J.M. Wise and news writer Dafne Martinez to talk about their new focus to bring news and events on campus and the Bryan-College Station area through Season 2.
The Batt Signal Episode 46: Welcome Back for Season 2 with Dafne Martinez and J.M. Wise
Dafne Martinez, J.M. Wise
February 28, 2025
