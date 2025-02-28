Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Batt Signal Episode 46: Welcome Back for Season 2 with Dafne Martinez and J.M. Wise

After a year hiatus, The Batt Signal is back with Battalion news editor J.M. Wise and news writer Dafne Martinez to talk about their new focus to bring news and events on campus and the Bryan-College Station area through Season 2.
Dafne Martinez, J.M. Wise
February 28, 2025
Photo by Graphic by Cameron Johnson
Batt Signal logo

Dafne Martinez and J.M. Wise

Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

