A&M professor exploring legal action after termination

Melissa McCoul, who was removed from her teaching position on Tuesday following a viral video, says her course content matched catalog requirements
Hilani Quinones, Associate News Editor
September 11, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
President Mark A. Welsh III during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Texas A&M professor Melissa McCoul is exploring legal action following her termination on Sept. 9. McCoul, who taught a children’s literature course, was fired by President Mark A. Welsh III after a viral video showed her addressing gender identity in class. 

The video showed a confrontation between her and a student in the summer session class, sparking criticism from conservative activists and lawmakers on social media. It was fueled by Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10), who published unreleased audio recordings of meetings Welsh had with the student in the video.  

According to a statement sent to KBTX, the Texas Tribune and other media outlets by McCoul’s attorney, Amanda Reichek, her notice of termination alleged that she was “instructed on numerous occasions to change the course content to align with the catalog description and the course description that was originally submitted and approved”.

 

However, Reichek maintains that McCoul’s course content was consistent with the catalog and course description and that she was never instructed to change it. 

“Dr. McCoul taught this course and others like it for many years, successfully and without challenge,” Reichek wrote in her statement. “Dr. McCoul was fired in violation of her constitutional rights, contractual rights, and the academic freedom that was once the hallmark of Texas higher education.”

McCoul has appealed her termination and has requested a hearing with the university.

