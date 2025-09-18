The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

A&M students, faculty voice support for President Welsh

Calls for his removal following a viral video depicting student reaction to discussion of gender identity in a summer session course spark several A&M organizations to send letters to Board of Regents members expressing their confidence in his leadership
Ian Curtis, Editor-in-Chief
September 18, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Texas A&M President Mark Welsh during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

The Texas A&M Student Government Association, or SGA, and A&M’s Executive Committee of the Distinguished Professors each addressed letters to A&M System Chancellor Glenn Hegar and members of the Board of Regents on Wednesday stating their support for A&M President Mark A. Welsh III following calls for his removal by several lawmakers.

The criticism stemmed from a situation involving now-fired professor Melissa McCoul, after a video went viral on the social media platform, X. The video from McCoul’s children’s literature course showed a student disrupting the course over gender identity subjects being taught to students and was posted by Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10).

Despite Welsh’s alleged support of the professor in a phone call recording — also posted by Harrison — he initially removed dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Mark Zohran and English department head Emily Johansen from their administrative positions before terminating McCoul only a day later. 

Both SGA and the Executive Committee — made up of 12 distinguished members of the A&M faculty — expressed their confidence in Welsh’s administration.

“When General Welsh assumed the presidency, he inherited a campus that was discouraged and depressed by uncertainty caused by poor leadership,” the Executive Committee’s letter reads. “He quickly earned faculty trust through his transparent and honest management style. … His organizational reforms and his bold vision for Texas A&M University have restored considerable optimism to a once demoralized faculty.”

SGA’s letter — signed by dozens of current and former student leaders — states the organization’s confidence in “President Welsh’s ability to guide Texas A&M with integrity, to preserve the traditions that make our university unique, and to prepare us for a future defined by excellence.”

“President Welsh’s steady leadership during this pivotal chapter in our university’s history reflects his deep love for our institution,” SGA’s letter reads. “His humility and steadfast presence have fostered trust and confidence throughout our campus community.”

In recent days, Harrison, other state representatives and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have all called on Hegar and the Regents to investigate the situation and consider Welsh’s future in his presidential position. 

The Board of Regents will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with no items currently on the agenda relating to Welsh or his job status.

