Letter from the editor: By students, for students

When I was up in East Texas for a family event last January, I met a former student who graduated from Texas A&M in the 60s. As two Aggies often do, we struck up a conversation about our time in Aggieland — what’s changed, what’s stayed the same and what I’m doing as a student.

That’s when the subject of The Battalion came up.

“Back when I was at A&M,” this Old Ag said. “The Battalion was just a bunch of liberals.”

It’s a sentiment many of you have heard before. If we’re doing our jobs correctly — opinion desk aside, of course — you won’t be able to tell if that’s true.

Growing up in College Station, I’ve seen the impact quality journalism can have on this university and on the Brazos Valley. And I’ve also seen why student journalism plays a crucial role in our community.

It’s no secret that the media and the field of journalism are not exactly well-regarded today. But unlike “the mainstream media” so many people often deride, we are accountable to you, the students, because we are just like you.

We are in your dorms, classes and student organizations. You pass us on Military Walk on your way to class, and see us in Kyle Field every game day — you just don’t realize it.

We report on this community because we are a part of this community. We do our job — to bring fair, objective and sometimes even entertaining journalism to Aggieland — because we love this place. And because we love it, we want to make it better by holding it accountable.

I’ve seen how this publication rallies when the odds are stacked against us, and the service we provide is truly needed. From just a few miles down Welsh Avenue, I watched as The Battalion persevered when former university president M. Katherine Banks tried to end our print edition and bring us under the thumb of the university in 2022.

While I’m deeply thankful there is no current effort to end our 132 years of publication — that’s right, we’re older than most traditions here at A&M — I can assure you that we will fight to keep our editorial independence if it’s ever tested again.

Why? Because this place needs journalists who know the community and are accountable to the student body. When you see us every day, and our newsroom in the Memorial Student Center is in one of the busiest spots on campus, you can approach us and tell us why you’re not happy. We’re not national media parachuting in and not understanding what makes Aggieland the place that it is. We get it. This is our home too.



And when we do make mistakes? Tell us. We’re approachable. My inbox is certainly open, and if you see me on campus, I’d be happy to chat about our reporting or anything else you think needs to be said.

It’s an honor to lead this publication at a time when journalism is needed so desperately in this state and in this country. I can’t wait to get started.