Letter to the editor: No-More-Student-Drivers

Guest contributor says students pose an unacceptable danger to local motorists
Trey Bass, Guest Contributor
April 15, 2024
Guest contributor says students pose an unacceptable danger to local motorists. (Photo via Nile/Pixabay)

Dear Editor, 

I am writing to discuss the current state of our city and some glaring issues I have noticed being perpetrated on the innocent families that call College Station home. I am but a concerned citizen, a proud family man and a seasoned motorist. I hope you will take the time to consider my proposal. I believe you will find it most reasonable. 

While many have focused on No-More-Than-Four, I find students are creating a different issue.

Student drivers threaten the safety of families. They blatantly violate the speed limit. Families need protection. Therefore students should not be allowed to drive. If caught, I propose a $1,000 fine and redistribution of their vehicle. This would greatly reduce traffic, accidents, DUIs and public urination from a motorway.

Over the past nine months, I have staked out the local roads and taken photos of thousands of students driving. Their disregard for College Station families is disgusting. 

After all, what right ought they have to drive in our community? Families were here first. When A&M was founded, students didn’t have cars. Now, these deranged student drivers are running amuck. Who thinks it safe to let their daughter walk to middle school with these hooligans on the road? No-More-Student-Drivers. 

Additionally, speed limits make it harder for working-class family drivers to get to work on time. Aren’t they the drivers that speed limits are meant to protect? Therefore, families should not be subject to speed limits.

I think this is a modest proposal.

Trey Bass is a university studies sophomore and guest contributor to The Battalion. 

 

