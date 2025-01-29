Opinion: My favorite films of 2024

2024 was a great year for film.

In total, I watched 57 films from this past year; about 108 hours in total. 108 hours that I could’ve probably used towards studying, but that’s OK.

When you watch this many films, it becomes instinctive to see what you like and don’t like. You then start to rank them, trying to make sense of your feelings towards the movies. Then you go onto Letterboxd and make a list of all these movies and obsess about it for the entire year — if this hasn’t happened to you, it will.

But, now that 2024 is behind us, I’d like to share my favorite films of the past year, and maybe give you some recommendations for your next great watch.

Honorable Mentions

Not every movie can be the best, but here are some I really liked that just barely missed my list.

“Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of the World” dir. Radu Jude

“Sometimes I Think About Dying” dir. Rachel Lambert

“The Wild Robot” dir. Chris Sanders

“Didi” dir. Sean Wang

“Nosferatu” dir. Robert Eggers

My 10 Favorite Films of 2024

“Civil War” dir. Alex Garland

While many groaned about this being military propaganda, I think the opposite. People have clearly forgotten that the message of this film is about war photojournalism, not political division, and why Texas and California are on the same team. Garland is a master at creating suspense, and his use of it in telling the story of a war-torn America is exceptional.

“Monkey Man” dir. Dev Patel

The hottest man in the world doing hot things; sign me up! Patel being in the director’s chair needs to happen more often, because this was a non-stop attack on the viewer. Deeply rooted in Indian history, the film really aims to share with its audience the religious persecution that many Indians have to go through. Patel shows why he’s the one to tell this story through incredibly entertaining fight scenes and mythological storytelling.

“A Different Man” dir. Aaron Schimberg

Just from the plotline, you can tell this is going to be an absurd film. But, what you don’t expect it to be is a character exploration of how broken a man can get when someone who looks like him is doing better and can’t seem to keep up. Sebastian Stan goes haywire in this film and it’s one you must check out if you’re looking for something offbeat.

“I Saw the TV Glow” dir. Jane Schoenbrun

I’m not the target audience for this film. A film about the sadness of the transgender experience is definitely not up my alleyway. But, what stuck with me was the call to action and what happens if we intrinsically reject that call. Incredible visual style and flair from a visionary director like Schoenbrun.

“The Substance” dir. Coralie Fargeat

My favorite horror film of the year. Disgusting, thought-provoking and depressing. Fargeat is a body horror master and she has opened up a new genre for more people to enjoy. Try it at your own discretion.

“Sing Sing” dir. Greg Kwedar

A beautiful exploration of the human condition and the artistic process. This ensemble of formerly incarcerated individuals who went through the program that the film depicts is led by a generationally talented Colman Domingo, who is truly a feast for the audience to see. Dripping in empathy and promise for the future of prison reform, it’s a great conversation starter for what can be good in our society.

“Dune: Part 2” dir. Denis Villeneuve

In a year with some pretty good blockbusters like “Deadpool and Wolverine” and “Inside Out 2”, “Dune: Part 2” clears every single one. Villeneuve keeps expanding his scale and I want more of it. Timothee Chalamet is incredible as Paul Atreides, and I can’t wait for the final part of this trilogy.

“Challengers” dir. Luca Guadagnino

Tennis threesome anyone? Absolutely electric thanks to the three main actors, this film bounces us between past and present to tell a story of power dynamics and power serves. What an incredible ride that Guadagnino has once again created.

“Anora” dir. Sean Baker

A stripper, a Russian nepo-baby and a wedding ring. What could go wrong? Anora was one of my favorite movie-going experiences this year, with the audience laughing and then silently contemplating by the end. Baker doesn’t shy away from making the audience think, and his character study of such a relatable character as Anora is easily watchable for many to see.

“The Brutalist” dir. Brady Corbet

A 3-hour and 35-minute film with a 15-minute intermission is definitely not for the average movie-goer — but this film is essential. The immigrant story is a painful one, something I’ve had to endure and can relate to. Especially in a time in America where the immigrant story is in danger, a film like this is even more needed than ever.

These are my favorites, but they might not be for everyone. But still, I ask you to venture out and explore. Yes, the films mentioned are amazing, but there are still many that didn’t make my list and deserve to be watched. 2024 was a great movie year and I’m excited to see what 2025 has to give us.

Just don’t give us another Joker fiasco.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.