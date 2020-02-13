Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

Aggie meme Facebook page garners huge following

By Shelby Smith@Shelbysmith867
February 13, 2020
Photo by Meredith Seaver
AMFRT

A group of especially redass Aggies are providing humor to college students in the language they know best: memes.

With almost 30,000 members, Aggie Memes for Redass Teens has garnered huge numbers of participants since its creation in 2017.

Memes have been a popular medium of expression for years now. Some are used purely as comedic relief, while others, especially more recently, have been used as an avenue to comment on otherwise taboo topics.
While Texas A&M has official social media pages on several platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, this unofficial social media interaction, which is limited only to students, is one of the most popular platforms for true expression and communication. Krista Berend, director of social media for A&M, said she and her fellow staff are big supporters of the page as well.

“Honestly, we at the university love it,” Berend said. “It’s a creative way for students to express themselves. It’s so clever of students to use that medium to give us their opinion and react to our decisions as an institution.”
Tyler James Durden, Class of 2018, is a moderator of the group and was part of the group that started the page. The page has developed into a very large and diverse community of Aggies, but it had humble beginnings. The idea for the page came from other universities that had already created ones of their own, Durden said.

“The page was started in my apartment by my roommates and I,” Durden said. “We started by adding a few friends, and then they added their friends, and then it got to a couple thousand people and eventually grew to what it is today.”
With the page’s growth, the small group that started it has given way to an all inclusive, large community. Durden said he enjoyed being in the group during his time at A&M, as almost everyone he knew was participating in the page and was able to talk about it.

“Sometimes I pine for the days when it was still just me and my friends,” Durden said. “But I am really thankful to the people who post and contribute to the page, because to this day I still get a laugh out of it, and I really appreciate that.”

“I like to make my own content. I’ll take popular meme formats that I think are funny, and I’ll apply that to things going on at A&M or things people can relate to.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Life & Arts
The crowd lifts their hats during a concert on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Chilifest. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Chilifest 2025 lineup announced
Chriss Campussnownight 5
‘It turned out so beautiful’: Winter wonderland comes to Aggieland
Political science professors Kirby Goidel and Charles Todd Kent host the "Inside Political Science" audio and visual podcast. (Photo courtesy of KAMU)
Inside KAMU’s ‘Inside Political Science’
A visitor feeds a goat at the Aggieland Safari on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Lillian Lopez/The Battalion)
The wild side of Aggieland
English junior and musician Jessica Pardede sits for a photo in The Battalion’s studio on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
This is Jessica Pardede
A&M's NMDP branch gets students to register to be potential stem-cell donors in Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
Saving lives, one stem cell at a time
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal