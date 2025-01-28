Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
AggieCon 54: The celebration of fandom returns

The student-run convention returns to Aggieland
Mollie Blake, Life & Arts Writer
January 28, 2025
Photo by Karis Olson
The cosplay contest award-winners at AggieCon in the Rudder Forum on Feb. 3, 2024.

Fandoms of all kinds will converge at Texas A&M on Feb. 1-2 in the Memorial Student Center for AggieCon 54, the country’s oldest student-run pop culture convention. 

For over five decades, AggieCon has brought together fans of anime, tabletop games, fan art, cosplay and more to foster a sense of community among enthusiasts.

Created in 1969, AggieCon became the first student-led convention of its kind, giving rise to Cepheid Variable, a student organization championing geek culture in all its forms. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, exciting tournaments and long-standing traditions, the event has remained beloved for fans, both local and afar.

This year’s theme, “Going Rogue,” highlights a dynamic program of activities and entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet celebrated voice actors Emi Lo, Dani Chambers, Barry Yandell and Wendy Powell, all of whom will host panels and autographing sessions. Gaming enthusiasts can participate in competitive tournaments for “Magic: The Gathering” and “Super Smash Bros.” while cosplayers can showcase their creativity in a contest hosted by A&M’s Cosplay Club.

The vendor hall will be a hub for collectors and shoppers, offering an eclectic mix of merchandise, artwork and unique finds in the Dealer’s room and Artist Alley. Additionally, the convention will feature a variety of panels and live performances covering topics such as literature, graphic arts and other aspects of fan culture.

AggieCon is not only about entertainment, it also upholds a strong tradition of giving back to the community. This year’s charity auction will benefit Scotty’s House, a local child advocacy center, allowing attendees to support a meaningful cause while enjoying the convention.

Students from any college or high school and A&M staff enjoy discounted rates with a valid ID, and children under five years old can attend for free.

AggieCon 54 is sponsored by Clockwork Games & Events and The GoodBull Fund, whose support ensures the unforgettable experience continues. For tickets, schedules and additional information, visit aggiecon.net.

