GALLERY: Basketball vs. Texas Southern

The Aggies return to Reed Arena. Facing their opponents at home, the Aggies dominated in a 34 point win over the tigers.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
November 7, 2025

  • Texas A&M 5th year guard Ali Dibba (6) passes to Texas A&M junior guard Josh Holloway (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M junior guard Josh Holloway (1) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M freshman guard Jeremiah Green (10) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Fans watch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan observes during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M junior guard Pop Issacs (2) brings the ball down during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate forward Rashaun Agee (12) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M junior guard Josh Holloway (1) guards during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate guard Marcus Hill (0) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M 5th year guard Ali Dibba (6) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M 5th year guard Ali Dibba (6) drives during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate guard Marcus Hill (0) dribbles during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate guard Marcus Hill (0) drives during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate guard Zach Clemence (7) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M junior guard Pop Issacs (2) guards the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M senior guard Jacari Lane (1) drives during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M senior guard Jacari Lane (1) drives during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate guard Marcus Hill (0) goes for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate forward Rashaun Agee (12) goes for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M senior guard Rylan Griffin (3) drives during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M senior guard Rylan Griffin (3) goes up for a ball against Texas Southern graduate forward Duane Posey (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate forward Federiko Federiko (33) dunks during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate forward Rashaun Agee (12) goes up for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M sophomore guard Ruben Dominguez (9) drives during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate guard Marcus Hill (0) goes for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate forward Federiko Federiko meets fans during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M graduate forward Rashaun Agee (12) goes up for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
