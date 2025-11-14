The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Basketball vs. UCF

The Aggies fell short to the UCF Knights 86-74 during their game on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at Reed Arena. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
Taylor Barnett, Photographer
November 14, 2025

  • Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee (12) successfully scores a layup during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M guard Rubén Dominguez (9) dribbles the ball down the court during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M forward Federiko Federiko (33) guards a Knight during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M forward Federiko Federiko (33) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen (3) possesses the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M guard Pop Isaacs (2) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen (3) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M guard Josh Holloway (1) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan signals during Texas A&M's game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M guard Rubén Dominguez (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee (12) reacts to scoring a 3-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M forward Zach Clemence (7) squints during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M forward Chris McDermott (14) guards a Knight during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M forward Chris McDermott (14) holds the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M guard Josh Holloway (1) and forward Federiko Federiko (33) attempt to block a Knight from scoring a layup during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A fan holds a sign reading “Marcel for Heisman” ahead of Texas A&M Football’s game against South Carolina during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M forward Federiko Federiko (33) loses a shoe during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M forward Zach Clemence (7) attempts a layup during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M guard Marcus Hill (0) passes the ball after a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • UCF guard Riley Kugel (2) attempts a layup during Texas A&M’s game against UCF at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
