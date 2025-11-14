GALLERY: Basketball vs. UCF
The Aggies fell short to the UCF Knights 86-74 during their game on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at Reed Arena. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
Taylor Barnett, Photographer
November 14, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover