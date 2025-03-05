Tamu ad 800x200 2025
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Auburn

Texas A&M men’s basketball celebrated Senior Night with an upset victory against the #1 ranked Auburn Tigers, 83-72 at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March 1, 2025.
Sarthak Dalal and Chris Swann
March 5, 2025

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams talks to Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl on the sidelines before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Fans sing “The Aggie War Hymn” before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Fans read BTHO newspapers during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Head Yell Leader Jake Carter during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dribbles around the paint during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts after a score during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) moves around an Tiger defender during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) looks at Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) reacts after being called for a foul during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts after an Aggie point during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) fights for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after making a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • A fan in a mask reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) and Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) fight for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts after forward Henry Coleman III’s (15) dunk during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts on the sidelines during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) waves his arms at the crowd during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) loses posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) reacts with forward Henry Coleman III (15) after Texas A&M’s win against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) hugs guard Manny Obaseki (35) after Texas A&M’s win against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Agies sing the “Aggie War Hymn” during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams speaks to the microphone during a postgame ceremony honoring Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) following Texas A&M’s win against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggies react around Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during a postgame ceremony honoring Taylor IV (4) following Texas A&M’s win against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts as head coach Buzz Williams speaks during a ceremony honoring Taylor following Texas A&M’s win against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV’s (4) jersey number is unveiled during a ceremony following Texas A&M’s win against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, March. 24, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) looks at his photo during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) poses during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) poses during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) poses during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) and Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) go up for the ball on tipoff during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) goes up for a shot against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly (13) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) goes up for a shot against Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly (13) goes up for a shot while chased down by Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) and Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) hugs Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '
