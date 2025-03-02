GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Arkansas
Texas A&M fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 80-71 during their last home game of the season at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be in the first round of the SEC Tournament against Tennessee in Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday, March 5.
Taylor Barnett, Sarthak Dalal
March 2, 2025
