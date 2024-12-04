GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Syracuse
Texas A&M women’s basketball defeated Syracuse 57-45 in the annual SEC/ACC Challenge at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup is against Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
December 4, 2024
