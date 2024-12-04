Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Syracuse

Texas A&M women’s basketball defeated Syracuse 57-45 in the annual SEC/ACC Challenge at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup is against Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
Rocio Salgado and Chris Swann
December 4, 2024

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) prepares to take a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) looks at the ref during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) rebounds the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) pursues Syracuse guard Georgia Woolley (5) during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) contests a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) drives into the paint during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) looks to pass the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes
    '

  • Syracuse guard Georgia Woolley (5) makes a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) defends Syracuse guard Angelica Velez (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) takes a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) and Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) attempt to block a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) fights for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Syracuse forward Journey Thompson (2) looks to pass the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Syracuse guard Dominique Camp (24) dribbles past Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) reacts after drawing a foul during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Syracuse guard Georgia Woolley (5) drives into the paint during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Syracuse forward Kyra Wood (22) fights for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggies contest a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Syracuse forward Journey Thompson (2) looks to pass the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Syracuse forward Kyra Wood (22) attempts to make a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) looks to pass the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) blocks the ball from Syracuse guard Angelica Velez (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) attempts a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor reacts on the sideline during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) looks to pass the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) fights for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) reacts after The Aggies draw a foul during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) attempts to make a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggies sing the Aggie War Hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor talks to The Aggies after Texas A&M’s win against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Basketball Photos
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) and Texas A&amp;M forward Pharrel Payne (21) after the first half of Texas A&amp;M's game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Alabama
Texas A&amp;M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Basketball vs. Texas
Texas A&amp;M guard Taliyah Parker (21) gets wrapped up between Tennessee forward Zee Spearman (11) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee
Texas A&amp;M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts after an Aggie goal during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Houston Christian at Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. HCU
Texas A&amp;M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) looks to pass the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mississippi Valley State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Texas A&amp;M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) makes a layup during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Texas Southern
More in Multimedia
Lgcl0684
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. LSU
Wtenpvamu Crop (17 Of 23)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Prairie View A&M
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 6
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia
Texas A&amp;M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) waves while entering the dugout during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Florida at the NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 19, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
2024 In Photos
Texas A&amp;M defensive back BJ Mayes (20) breaks up a pass intended for USC tight end Walker Lyons (85) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. USC (SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl)
Texas A&amp;M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas Tech at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Texas Tech
More in Photo Galleries
Texas A&amp;M guard Janae Kent (20) attempts to steal a rebound during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Kansas State at Reed Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas State
Texas A&amp;M guard Manny Obaseki (35) drives toward the basket during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Wake Forest
Texas linebacker Colin Simmons (11) and Texas A&amp;M offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) hold each other and during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. texas
Texas A&M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) and middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) reach to block the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. LSU
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball during Texas A&amp;M's match against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov.. 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Three of the 12 portals stand illuminated during the Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony at the Bonfire Memorial on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.
Photo Story: Bonfire Remembrance, 25 years later
About the Contributor
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal