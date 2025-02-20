Women’s Basketball vs. Florida
Texas A&M fell to the Florida Gators 74-502 at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Arkansas on Sunday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m.
February 20, 2025
