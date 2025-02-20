Hadestown 800x200 V1
Women’s Basketball vs. Florida

Texas A&M fell to the Florida Gators 74-502 at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Arkansas on Sunday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m.
Sarthak Dalal and Taylor Barnett
February 20, 2025
Photo by Taylor Barnett
Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) attempts to block Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) goes for a basket as Florida Gators guard Me’Arah O’Neal (8) guards her during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • A fan reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) goes for the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) avoids being guarded during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) reacts as the ball is knocked out of her hands during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) is guarded by Florida Gators guard Me’Arah O’Neal (8) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) is guarded by Florida Gators guard Laila Reynolds (13) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) looks up toward the net during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) attempts to pass the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) is blocked by Florida Gators forward Alexia Gassett (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) looks up toward the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) attempts to block Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) and guard Sahara Jones (24) reach for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) shoots a 3-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by [FIRSTNAME LASTNAME]
    '

  • Texas A&M guards Sahara Jones (24) and Sole Williams (15) high-five before Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) attempts to pull the ball away during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) holds on to the ball after being fouled during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) looks for an open player during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Kenza Salgues (6) looks to pass while covered by Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) dribbles the ball to run out the clock in the final seconds during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators forward Eriny Kindred (21) shoots while guarded by Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) watches her free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) shoots the ball while guarded by Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) drives to the basket but gets blocked during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Jeriah Warren (20) shoots over Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Jeriah Warren (20) shoots over Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) passes the ball to Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) drives to the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) goes for a layup while surrounded by Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) and Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) drives to the basket while being chased by Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Laila Reynolds (13) goes up to shoot during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) goes for a layup while being guarded by Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) moves around the court during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) shoots over Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) takes the ball up the court on a fast break during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Florida Gators guard Laila Reynolds (13) shoots over Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) and Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) drives to the basket as Florida Gators guard Liv McGill (23) attempts to stop her during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) tries to find an opening during Texas A&M’s game against Florida at Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '
